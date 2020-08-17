Log in
NTN BUZZTIME, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

08/17/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating NTN Buzztime, Inc. (“NTN Buzztime”) (NYSE AMERICAN: NTN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NTN Buzztime’s agreement to merge with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC ("Brooklyn"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company.  Under the terms of the agreement, the members of Brooklyn collectively will own 94.08% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company and NTN Buzztime stockholders immediately prior to the closing of the merger collectively will own 5.92% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ntn-buzztime-inc.    

If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

