NTPM Bhd : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share buy-back authority for the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares of up to 10% of its total number of issued shares ("Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate").

The Board of Directors of NTHB wishes to announce that the Company proposed to seek for shareholders' approval on the Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate at the forthcoming Twenty-fourth (24th) Annual General Meeting of the Company.
A Share Buy-Back Statement setting out the details of the Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company together with the Company's Annual Report in due course.
This announcement is dated 29 July 2020.
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
NTPM
|
Date Announced
|
29 Jul 2020
|
Category
|
General Announcement for PLC
|
Reference Number
|
GA1-29042020-00018
|
|