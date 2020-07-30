Log in
NTPM Bhd : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share buy-back authority for the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares of up to 10% of its total number of issued shares ("Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate").

07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT

OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share buy-back authority for the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares of up to 10% of its total number of issued shares ("Proposed Renewal of Share Buy- Back Mandate").

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Type

Subject

Description

Announcement

OTHERS

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company")

  • Proposed share buy-back authority for the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares of up to 10% of its total number of issued shares ("Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate").

The Board of Directors of NTHB wishes to announce that the Company proposed to seek for shareholders' approval on the Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate at the forthcoming Twenty-fourth (24th) Annual General Meeting of the Company.

A Share Buy-Back Statement setting out the details of the Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company together with the Company's Annual Report in due course.

This announcement is dated 29 July 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stock Name

NTPM

Date Announced

29 Jul 2020

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-29042020-00018

1 of 1

29/7/2020, 6:08 pm

Disclaimer

NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:15:05 UTC
