NTPM Bhd : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share buy-back authority for the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares of up to 10% of its total number of issued shares ("Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate").

OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share buy-back authority for the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares of up to 10% of its total number of issued shares ("Proposed Renewal of Share Buy- Back Mandate").

The Board of Directors of NTHB wishes to announce that the Company proposed to seek for shareholders' approval on the Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate at the forthcoming Twenty-fourth (24th) Annual General Meeting of the Company.

A Share Buy-Back Statement setting out the details of the Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company together with the Company's Annual Report in due course.

This announcement is dated 29 July 2020.

