NTS Announces the Acquisition of Sci-Lab Materials Testing, Inc.

National
Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leading independent provider of
qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North
America, announced today that it has acquired Sci-Lab Materials Testing,
Inc. (“Sci-Lab”) of Kitchener,
Ontario, Canada. Financial details of the acquisition were not
disclosed.
Established in 1990, Sci-Lab has established itself as a regional leader
in qualification testing with a comprehensive suite of capabilities,
including environmental, dynamics, durability, reliability, and
materials testing and certification services for a variety of materials
and products, including land, air, and sea vehicle components,
electronic goods, plastics, rubbers, metals, coatings, textiles,
adhesives, fasteners, composites, and chemicals. Sci-Lab’s
30,000-square-foot facility is ideally located in the automotive hub of
Ontario, approximately 60 miles west of Toronto. Tests are routinely
performed to OEM-specific and international standards for customers in
the automotive, aerospace, military, electronics, and consumer goods
industries.
The addition of Sci-Lab brings to NTS a strategic geography in Ontario,
a broad scope of testing capabilities, key local customer relationships,
and an excellent team of professionals with a longstanding reputation
for their expertise, customer service, and on-time delivery.
Furthermore, the addition of Sci-Lab to NTS’ two existing qualification testing
facilities in Montreal greatly improves NTS’ ability to provide the
same one-stop capabilities, seamless access, and service delivery
standards in Canada that NTS has long provided to its customers in the
United States.
Richard Isaacs, Chemical Engineer, Professional Engineer, and founder of
Sci-Lab, stated, “Our management and staff are enthusiastic about our
new partnership with NTS. We are now able to provide our growing
customer base with a much broader scope of testing capabilities
throughout Ontario, Quebec, and broader Canada. I look forward to
continuing to lead the NTS Ontario lab as we expand our local
capabilities in service of our world-class customers.”
“We are excited to add Sci-Lab to the NTS family,” said Richard Adams,
CEO of NTS. “Sci-Lab customers can expect to continue receiving the same
great local customer experience they’ve received in the past. As part of
our 28-lab
network in North America, Sci-Lab customers will have easy access to
additional testing services both in Canada and the United States. We are
delighted to have expanded our presence in Canada, and with Sci-Lab, we
are now even better positioned to serve this strategic market and help
our customers deliver products the world can trust.”
NTS is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.
About National Technical Systems
National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of
qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North
America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil
aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial,
electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has
built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering
more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing
categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow,
EMI/EMC, lightning, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis,
chemical, and other industry-specific tests. Operating through a network
of more than 27 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this
geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity
to its more than 4,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most
innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and
responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international
organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek
brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’
certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of
the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active
certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information
about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com
or call 800-270-2516.
