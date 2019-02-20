Log in
NTS Announces the Acquisition of Sci-Lab Materials Testing, Inc.

02/20/2019 | 11:31am EST

National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leading independent provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, announced today that it has acquired Sci-Lab Materials Testing, Inc. (“Sci-Lab”) of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Established in 1990, Sci-Lab has established itself as a regional leader in qualification testing with a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including environmental, dynamics, durability, reliability, and materials testing and certification services for a variety of materials and products, including land, air, and sea vehicle components, electronic goods, plastics, rubbers, metals, coatings, textiles, adhesives, fasteners, composites, and chemicals. Sci-Lab’s 30,000-square-foot facility is ideally located in the automotive hub of Ontario, approximately 60 miles west of Toronto. Tests are routinely performed to OEM-specific and international standards for customers in the automotive, aerospace, military, electronics, and consumer goods industries.

The addition of Sci-Lab brings to NTS a strategic geography in Ontario, a broad scope of testing capabilities, key local customer relationships, and an excellent team of professionals with a longstanding reputation for their expertise, customer service, and on-time delivery. Furthermore, the addition of Sci-Lab to NTS’ two existing qualification testing facilities in Montreal greatly improves NTS’ ability to provide the same one-stop capabilities, seamless access, and service delivery standards in Canada that NTS has long provided to its customers in the United States.

Richard Isaacs, Chemical Engineer, Professional Engineer, and founder of Sci-Lab, stated, “Our management and staff are enthusiastic about our new partnership with NTS. We are now able to provide our growing customer base with a much broader scope of testing capabilities throughout Ontario, Quebec, and broader Canada. I look forward to continuing to lead the NTS Ontario lab as we expand our local capabilities in service of our world-class customers.”

“We are excited to add Sci-Lab to the NTS family,” said Richard Adams, CEO of NTS. “Sci-Lab customers can expect to continue receiving the same great local customer experience they’ve received in the past. As part of our 28-lab network in North America, Sci-Lab customers will have easy access to additional testing services both in Canada and the United States. We are delighted to have expanded our presence in Canada, and with Sci-Lab, we are now even better positioned to serve this strategic market and help our customers deliver products the world can trust.”

NTS is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About National Technical Systems

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests. Operating through a network of more than 27 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 4,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.


© Business Wire 2019
