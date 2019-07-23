Log in
NTS Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

07/23/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leader in qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, is pleased to announce that Sid Nayar has joined NTS as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). With more than 20 years of finance experience, Nayar will further enhance the company’s executive team and support the company’s mission to help customers deliver products the world can trust.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005325/en/

Sidharth Nayar, NTS Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Sidharth Nayar, NTS Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to welcome Sid to the NTS family,” said Rich Adams, CEO at NTS. “As a seasoned CFO, Sid’s experience will be instrumental in providing the right type of leadership and best practices as we continue to grow.” Nayar joins NTS after serving as CFO at Nautilus, a $400 million global retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of exercise equipment. Prior to Nautilus, Nayar held positions of Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO at Congoleum Corporation, a $150 million manufacturer of flooring products.

“This is a tremendously exciting time to join NTS,” says Nayar. “As the sole national provider of product qualification testing, inspection, and certification services, NTS is constantly investing in its technical capabilities and strengthening its industry leadership in its key end markets. NTS’ breadth of services and national scale allow the company to serve as a true partner in bringing its customers’ products to market safely and on a timely basis”. In his new role, Nayar will have executive responsibility for NTS’ finance, accounting, and payroll departments. Nayar earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and achieved a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Rutgers University.

NTS is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About National Technical Systems

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, ordnance, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests. Operating through a network of 28 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 4,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.


© Business Wire 2019
