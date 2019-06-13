NTS Completes Testing for US Army's Next Generation Missile

National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leader in qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, is pleased to announce the successful testing of the DeepStrike missile—a long range precision strike missile. Developed by Raytheon Company for the US Army, the missile is part of the Precision Strike Missile program, which is intended to replace the Army Tactical Missile System. “We’re honored to support Raytheon and the US Army for delivering the most advanced weaponry in the world,” said Rich Adams, CEO at NTS.

Tested at the National Ordnance and Ballistic Test Center in Camden, Arkansas—one of NTS’s 28 test facilities in North America—the DeepStrike missile underwent rigorous testing to meet the performance requirements of the US Army. The multi-site facility in Camden is designed to test weapon systems, ordnance, rocket motors, hazardous materials, and commercial products. The facility’s expansive infrastructure—and NTS’s expertise in military testing—has allowed for the creation of a streamlined MIL-STD testing process, which made it easier to perform arena testing for the DeepStrike missile.

As a next generation missile, the DeepStrike missile is expected to increase firepower and expand range for the US Army’s precision guided long-range missiles—all while reducing cost. “As a veteran, I am particularly proud that our company is able to provide the most advanced missile testing to support the US Army and top defense contractors,” said Adams. To learn more about the DeepStrike program, click here. To learn more about NTS’s robust testing capabilities, click here.

About National Technical Systems

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, ordnance, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests. Operating through a network of more than 27 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 4,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

