Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 NTT DATA Creates and Makes Public a Digital Archive of the Historical Cultural Heritage of the ASEAN Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:16pm EST

NTT DATA Corporation has built a digital archive system for the ASEAN Cultural Heritage Digital Archive (ACHDA) project, being conducted by the ASEAN Secretariat to digitize the valuable historical cultural heritage of ASEAN countries. The first phase of this project has been completed, with a digital archive created of 160 cultural assets from Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The cultural heritage archive will be made publicly available from February 27, 2020, for anyone in the world to view online at the ACHDA website. This system supports the images, audio recordings, and video data that are available on other NTT DATA digital archive systems, as well as an expanded capability to handle three-dimensional models of physical objects.

The second phase of the project, supposed to begin from fiscal 2020, will be to digitally archive cultural assets from Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos, and make them available on the archive site. Going forward, the project will be expanded to include all ten ASEAN member states in the future.

This project is being conducted with financial support from the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF), established in 2006 with the contribution from the Japanese government.

About the Digital Archive System

Previous digital archiving projects focused on capturing image, audio and video data of valuable objects such as documents. This project has allowed digitization of precious 3D objects, including shape, color, and texture data to be preserved and made available to the public. This has been achieved by expanding the capabilities of our digital archiving solution AMLAD® to prevent cultural heritage assets from being lost due to disasters, accidents, and aging, and to allow long-term preservation.

The ACHDA digital archive site will be launched online on February 27, 2020, allowing anyone from around the world to freely access the cultural heritage of ASEAN nations in digital data form.

Future work is being considered by the ASEAN Secretariat, and NTT DATA plans to further contribute to ASEAN by digitizing cultural heritage assets and building a sustainable digital archive system in all 10 ASEAN countries.

Katsuichi Sonoda, Senior Vice President, NTT DATA

I am truly honored that NTT DATA’s information technologies can contribute to the preservation and sharing of ASEAN’s precious cultural heritage through the ACHDA Project. It is my sincere hope that the value of this initiative will be widely known throughout ASEAN, and that by conveying the precious cultural assets of the present to future generations, new culture will be fostered.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:26pTRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY : Announcement (1) poll results of the resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meeting (2) election of the members of the seventh session of the board and the supervisory committee (3) appointment of chairman of the board, members of special committees of the board and chairman of the supervisory committee
PU
11:26pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting
PU
11:26pQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : & M Donates 50,000 Surgical Masks To Healthcare Workers
PU
11:21pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Results for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2019 - Part 1
PU
11:21pThird Evacuation Flight from Wuhan, China
PU
11:21pSCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT - CORPORATE DEBT RESTRUCTURING : :outcome of applications for extension of moratoria
PU
11:16pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Press Release - Everbright Water Announces 2019 Annual Results
PU
11:16pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Q & M Donates 50,000 Surgical Masks to Healthcare Workers
PU
11:16pSABRE RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts
PU
11:16pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2CGN POWER CO., LTD. : CGN POWER : 2019 Net Profit Boosted by Higher Power Generation
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Coronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target -- Update
5HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation fees

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group