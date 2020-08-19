NTT Ltd. Expands ControlPanelGRC® Access Control Suite for SAP® S/4HANA® ERP and the SAP HANA Database

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Ltd.'s Managed Services division America, today announced key enhancements to its award-winning ControlPanelGRC (CPGRC) governance, risk and compliance software that rounds out its access control suite for clients using SAP S/4HANA or the HANA database. The upgraded features, including a Risk Analysis Engine and Emergency Access Management capabilities, are available now and included for new and existing ControlPanelGRC clients.

"When we acquired Symmetry in 2019, our plan was to increase the investment in ControlPanelGRC. It is exciting to bring new features and functionality to our clients so soon after the acquisition. We continue to see new clients come on board because ControlPanelGRC is simple to install and maintain," said Mike BeDell, CEO, Managed Services division of NTT Ltd. in America.

As clients migrate to Suite on SAP® HANA or S/4HANA, they are increasingly putting more reporting on the high-performance HANA database, which increases the numbers of users accessing it and opens enterprises up to audit risk. ControlPanelGRC now has a HANA-specific Risk Analysis Engine that can automatically identify access control risks in the database and provide recommended mitigation steps to ensure key pieces of data are protected, identify users that have access and provide a complete access log for audit purposes.

ControlPanelGRC also has extended its Emergency Access Management capabilities to the HANA database, giving administrative users and support teams the ability to elevate a user's access rights to address emergency situations. In addition, NTT Ltd. has created a Fiori app that acts as a gateway between a client's front-end S/4HANA system and the back-end HANA database so they can initiate Emergency Access in both and combine them into a single workflow that can be tracked and logged for audit control.

"As enterprises continue to evolve their SAP environments in a measured, multi-step process, we are seeing mixed environments of companies moving to HANA before evaluating S/4HANA, so these ControlPanelGRC enhancements ensure they have complete access control at every step of their migration," said Scott Goolik,Vice President, SAP Security and Compliance, Managed Services division of NTT Ltd. in America. "A scalable solution, ControlPanelGRC supports any size SAP environments and can be deployed in minutes – a key factor as customers face another forced SAP GRC upgrade this year that often turn into complex integration projects requiring expensive outside consultants." For SAP GRC users, now is the time to consider CPGRC as an alternative to the upcoming costly and resource intensive SAP GRC upgrade.

Used by companies worldwide across more than 20 industries, ControlPanelGRC software is focused on providing a comprehensive compliance automation solution for SAP environments – including SAP Fiori applications, SAP GUI transactions or both – that doesn't involve a lengthy implementation time or complicated training program. In addition, the SAP security and controls experts ensure that clients' systems are managed according to industry standards, SAP best practices and auditor recommendations.

About Secure-24 and NTT Ltd.

Secure-24, is part of the Managed Services division of NTT Ltd., a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including Secure-24, Symmetry Corporation, NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. The NTT Managed Services division (America) is an SAP-certified cloud and infrastructure, hosting, and SAP HANA operations services provider, a Microsoft Gold Partner, and an Oracle Gold Partner managing Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Hyperion applications across all industries for businesses of every size. NTT Ltd. partners with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt or secure-24.com.

