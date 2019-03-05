NTT Security Corporation : Acquires WhiteHat Security

This acquisition positions NTT Security as one of the most comprehensive pure-play cybersecurity services companies.

NTT Security Corporation (Tokyo) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-owned WhiteHat Security, the leading application security provider committed to securing applications that run enterprises’ businesses. Post-acquisition, WhiteHat Security will operate as an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Security Corporation.

As a result of this acquisition, NTT Security will provide the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. Together, working hand-in-hand, the two organizations will address enterprise security needs that range from IT infrastructure to critical business applications, covering the full lifecycle of digital transformation.

Without question, this exciting new acquisition expands NTT Security’s portfolio, allowing its customers and partners to benefit from WhiteHat Security’s industry-leading, cloud-based Application Security Platform. WhiteHat’s customers and partners will have access to NTT Security’s consulting and advisory services, along with their next-generation platform based Managed Security Services.

“NTT Security’s overarching goal is to provide comprehensive, game-changing cybersecurity solutions that address the broader needs of digital transformation. WhiteHat is recognized globally as a leader and pioneer in the application security cloud services and DevSecOps spaces,” said Katsumi Nakata, Chief Executive Officer, NTT Security. “By bringing WhiteHat Security into our portfolio we are now well positioned to deliver on our vision of securing a smart and connected society by providing comprehensive security solutions for enterprises undergoing digital transformation.”

“WhiteHat has been at the center of application security, providing wide-reaching solutions to its customers and partners, and we will continue to invest in our people and technologies to maintain that leadership,” said Craig Hinkley, CEO, WhiteHat Security. “The synergy between our two security-focused companies will enable our partners, customers and prospects to benefit from our combined cybersecurity solutions.”

NTT Security and WhiteHat Security, with their complementary solutions and services, will continue to invest in emerging technologies to secure their customers’ businesses. The acquisition enhances NTT Security’s ability to deliver high-performing and effective application security at a global scale.

About NTT Security

NTT Security is the specialized security company and the center of excellence in security for NTT Group. With embedded security we enable NTT Group companies to deliver resilient business solutions for clients’ digital transformation needs. NTT Security has 10 Security Operations Centers (SOCs), seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents.

NTT Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services and Security Technology for NTT Group companies – making best use of local resources and leveraging our global capabilities.

NTT Security is part of the NTT Group (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), one of the largest ICT companies in the world. Visit nttsecurity.com to learn more about NTT Security or visit http://www.ntt.co.jp/index_e.html to learn more about the NTT Group.

About WhiteHat Security

WhiteHat Security has honed its 17 years of experience in the application security space to provide developers with the tools and services they need to write and deliver the most secure software at the speed of business. The award-winning WhiteHat Application Security Platform, which has been featured on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the last five years, is empowering DevSecOps by continuously assessing the risk for organizations’ software assets and helping them to embed security throughout the software life cycle (SLC). The company is based in San Jose, California, with regional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information on WhiteHat Security, please visit www.whitehatsec.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006007/en/