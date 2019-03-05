NTT Security Corporation : Acquires WhiteHat Security

NTT Security Corporation (Tokyo) has signed a definitive agreement to
acquire privately-owned WhiteHat
Security, the leading application security provider committed to
securing applications that run enterprises’ businesses.
Post-acquisition, WhiteHat Security will operate as an independent,
wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Security Corporation.
As a result of this acquisition, NTT Security will provide the world’s
most comprehensive end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. Together, working
hand-in-hand, the two organizations will address enterprise security
needs that range from IT infrastructure to critical business
applications, covering the full lifecycle of digital transformation.
Without question, this exciting new acquisition expands NTT Security’s
portfolio, allowing its customers and partners to benefit from WhiteHat
Security’s industry-leading, cloud-based Application Security Platform.
WhiteHat’s customers and partners will have access to NTT Security’s
consulting and advisory services, along with their next-generation
platform based Managed Security Services.
“NTT Security’s overarching goal is to provide comprehensive,
game-changing cybersecurity solutions that address the broader needs of
digital transformation. WhiteHat is recognized globally as a leader and
pioneer in the application security cloud services and DevSecOps
spaces,” said Katsumi Nakata, Chief Executive Officer, NTT Security. “By
bringing WhiteHat Security into our portfolio we are now well positioned
to deliver on our vision of securing a smart and connected society by
providing comprehensive security solutions for enterprises undergoing
digital transformation.”
“WhiteHat has been at the center of application security, providing
wide-reaching solutions to its customers and partners, and we will
continue to invest in our people and technologies to maintain that
leadership,” said Craig Hinkley, CEO, WhiteHat Security. “The synergy
between our two security-focused companies will enable our partners,
customers and prospects to benefit from our combined cybersecurity
solutions.”
NTT Security and WhiteHat Security, with their complementary solutions
and services, will continue to invest in emerging technologies to secure
their customers’ businesses. The acquisition enhances NTT Security’s
ability to deliver high-performing and effective application security at
a global scale.
About NTT Security
NTT Security is the specialized security company and the center of
excellence in security for NTT Group. With embedded security we enable
NTT Group companies to deliver resilient business solutions for clients’
digital transformation needs. NTT Security has 10 Security Operations
Centers (SOCs), seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and
handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six
continents.
NTT Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering
the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services
and Security Technology for NTT Group companies – making best use of
local resources and leveraging our global capabilities.
NTT Security is part of the NTT Group (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Corporation), one of the largest ICT companies in the world. Visit nttsecurity.com
to learn more about NTT Security or visit http://www.ntt.co.jp/index_e.html
to learn more about the NTT Group.
About WhiteHat Security
WhiteHat Security has honed its 17 years of experience in the
application security space to provide developers with the tools and
services they need to write and deliver the most secure software at the
speed of business. The award-winning WhiteHat Application Security
Platform, which has been featured on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for
Application Security Testing for the last five years, is empowering
DevSecOps by continuously assessing the risk for organizations’ software
assets and helping them to embed security throughout the software life
cycle (SLC). The company is based in San Jose, California, with regional
offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information on WhiteHat
Security, please visit www.whitehatsec.com,
and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
