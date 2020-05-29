NUJ offers solidarity to Omar Jiminez & CNN team

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez, were arrested live on CNN air whilst at work reporting on the protests in Minneapolis.

In response, Seamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

'This is an extremely disturbing and sinister development. It is clear that the CNN team were working at the protest scenes in Minneapolis, informing the public of what was happening.'It is not acceptable that journalists should be surrounded and arrested live on air for doing their job. The presence of the media in such situations is essential and is a core function of public interest journalism.'The National Union of Journalists in the UK and Ireland strongly condemns the actions of the Minneapolis police and offers solidarity and support to journalist Omar Jiminez and CNN colleagues.'