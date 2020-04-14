NULS : Foundation Partners with Portland State University for Blockchain in Business Lab

NULS Foundation, the governing body of NULS, an adaptive blockchain for enterprise, today announced the conclusion of its Blockchain in Business Lab with Portland State University (PSU). NULS and PSU collaborated to educate students on the business aspects of blockchain development. NULS and PSU designed and conducted two labs. The second Lab concluded on March 25 as a part of the college’s winter curriculum. Twenty-one students completed the course under the supervision of Dr. Kristi Yuthas and Dr. Stanton Heister.

The first Blockchain in Business Lab started in February, with a step-by-step guide to build a blockchain, utilizing the newly released NULS Chain Factory, a blockchain development kit with a warehouse to be stocked with NULS and partner provided modular solutions. The second Lab included a step-by-step guide for blockchain user and developer activities. Also included were guides for practical blockchain applications and several instructional sessions on decentralized applications (DAPPs) and smart contract development.

“This class was a lot of fun,” said America Tirado. “I learned a lot, and it removed my fear about blockchain technology. I heard of Bitcoin and was asked to invest in it in the early 2000s. I hesitated because I didn't understand it. In this class, I learned about the technology, what it can do, how it functions, and how to use it.”

According to LinkedIn, blockchain is the number one most desired ‘hard-skill’ in the world. Blockchain and Blockchain-based DAPPs continue to present disruptive models to business, technology and finance. Due to increased demand, many universities are starting to trial classes specific to the nascent technology.

“Blockchain has fast become one of the most asked about topics across several majors,” said Dr. Heister, senior instructor at PSU School of Business. “We see an opportunity for established foundations like NULS to help shape blockchain education and inform our evolving curriculum. It is important to our students and faculty that PSU stays ahead of new technologies and emerging markets. We want to thank the NULS Foundation for supporting our program and look forward to future collaborations.”

“Students in PSU’s program study blockchain implementations in depth and develop their own conceptual design,” said Dr. Yuthas. “Building working blockchains and contracts using the labs developed with NULS gave them the tools they can use to bring their ideas to fruition.”

NULS’ collaboration with PSU is only the first of many in the foundation’s plan to bring blockchain for business and technical courses to other higher education institutions. As a modular, for-business-solutions blockchain, NULS has made it their mission to help fill the blockchain hard skills gap for future entrepreneurs.

