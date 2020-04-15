NUM National Union of Mineworkers : CALLS FOR AN URGENT MEETING WITH THE MINISTER OF PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE PATRICIA DE LILLE TO DEAL WITH ISSUES AFFECTING THE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR DURING THE LOCKDOWN

Press Statement, 15 April 2020

NUM CALLS FOR AN URGENT MEETING WITH THE MINISTER OF PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE PATRICIA DE LILLE TO DEAL WITH ISSUES AFFECTING THE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR DURING THE LOCKDOWN

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is extremely concerned and worried that it has tried to arrange a meeting with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille to deal with issues affecting the construction sector without success. The NUM is deeply concerned that some of the construction companies will not be able to reopen or survive when the lockdown is lifted. It is going to lead to massive retrenchments in the construction sector if nothing is done.

'The NUM has tried to arrange a meeting with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille without success. We do not know if the minister received a request for the meeting or a teleconference. She did not respond to our communication. We appeal to the Minister to contact the NUM because the construction sector is suffering very much during this lockdown period. Some of the construction companies might not reopen after the lockdown because of the losses they are making now,' David Kolekile Sipunzi, NUM General Secretary.

The NUM again calls for an urgent meeting with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure to deal with issues affecting the construction sector during the lockdown.

