NUM National Union of Mineworkers : CALLS FOR LIFTING US EMBARGO AGAINST CUBA

Press Alert, 13 August 2019

NUM CALLS FOR LIFTING US EMBARGO AGAINST CUBA

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) calls for the lifting of US embargo against Cuba that has been going on for more than 60 years. The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba for almost six decades is evil, deplorable, unjust, severe and extended system of unilateral sanctions ever applied against any country.

The blockade constitutes a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of the human rights of all the Cuban people and it qualifies as an act of genocide by virtue of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948. It violates the United Nations Charter and international law and constitutes an obstacle for international cooperation.

The NUM join the universal demand in support of the resolution necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba, which will be voted on by the General Assembly of the United Nations on October 31st.

From April of 2017 up to March of 2018, the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government against Cuba has been intensified and applied with strict rigor.

This policy continues to be the principal obstacle to the growth of the Cuban economy and to the full enjoyment of all the human rights of the people of Cuba, constituting a serious challenge for the implementation of Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals.

Since President Donald Trump's rise to the presidency, the blockade against Cuba has been intensified and applied with strict rigor, which represents a serious setback to bilateral relations with Cuba. We emphasize that since January of the present year the escalation has been intensified.

On January 16, 2019, the US State Department announced the decision to implement Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, to permit actions hereinafter backed by US courts against Cuban and foreign entities outside the jurisdiction of the United States, and intensify impediments for entry into the United States of executives of companies that legally invest in Cuba and their relatives in properties that were legitimately nationalized in Cuba.

On April 17th 2019, the current government of the United States announced the adoption of new aggressive measures against Cuba and reinforced the application of the Monroe Doctrine aiming at imposing colonial protection upon the Latin America countries.

These measures also included the limitations of remittances which Cuban residents in the US send to their families and next of kin, to restrict even further trips by American citizens to Cuba and to apply additional financial penalties.

On 4th June 2019, the United States Government announced new measures further tightening the economic blockade imposed on Cuba, which added an absolute ban on any vessels from the United States and immediately prohibited cruises ships from visiting our country.

On June 20th, 2019, the US State Department added Cuba in its 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report, as part of the defamatory campaign aims of justifying the increasing hostility of that government against Cuba and the increasing unilateral blockade and economic coercion measures.

President Donald Trump's adoption of the Presidential Memorandum entitled 'Strengthening the Policy of the United States towards Cuba' on 16 June 2017, which among its aims renewed the intensification of the blockade against the Island, represents a serious setback to bilateral relations with Cuba.

The Regulations and provisions issued in November of 2017 by the Departments of the Treasury, State, and Commerce of the United States have imposed additional obstacles on the limited opportunities for the US business community in Cuba and they have restricted, even more, the right of Americans to travel to the Island.

The new sanctions against Cuba have caused a visible decrease in visits coming from the US and they have generated greater obstacles for the economic and trade relations of Cuban companies with potential American and third country partners. These measures not only affect the Cuban State economy but they also affect the Cuban private sector.

No threats of retaliation against Cuba, no ultimatum or blackmail by the current US government is going to divert the internationalist conduct of the Cuban nation, despite the devastating human and economic damages caused to our people by the genocidal blockade

The NUM calls on the US to end the unilateral and unconditional manner, the unfair blockade which for almost 60 years has imposed suffering on the Cuban people.

