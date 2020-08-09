NUM National Union of Mineworkers : MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE RECENT POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN ZIMBABWE

Press Statement, 08 August 2020

NUM MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE RECENT POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN ZIMBABWE

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) takes note of the recent political developments in Zimbabwe. NUM is disturbed by the labelling of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) as a terrorist Organisation by the ZANU-PF Acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa. This unfortunate and baseless statement by Mr Chinamamasa is meant to silence the trade unions in Zimbabwe.

Trade unions are legitimate and democratic organs of workers and recognized by the constitution of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is a signatory to eight core ILO Conventions amongst others. Therefore this verbal attack and the visit by state security agents to the house of the ZCTU President Comrade Gift Mutasa on the 12th of July 2020 whereby they damaged his vehicle is a clear violation of its international obligations.

NUM has a history of working with unions around the world and unions in Zimbabwe and therefore stands with our colleagues in Zimbabwe and condemns this development as it paves the way for the destabilisation and repression of democratic institutions of workers.

We also support the call by the international labour federations, BWI, IndustriALL and SATUCC to condemn this development. We call on the Zimbabwe government to respect the rights of workers and its citizens and allow peaceful protests.

Patrick Mathebane, NUM International Relations Unit Head, 079 513 8764

Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 083 809 3257

