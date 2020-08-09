Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NUM National Union of Mineworkers : MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE RECENT POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN ZIMBABWE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Press Statement, 08 August 2020

NUM MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE RECENT POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN ZIMBABWE

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) takes note of the recent political developments in Zimbabwe. NUM is disturbed by the labelling of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) as a terrorist Organisation by the ZANU-PF Acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa. This unfortunate and baseless statement by Mr Chinamamasa is meant to silence the trade unions in Zimbabwe.

Trade unions are legitimate and democratic organs of workers and recognized by the constitution of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is a signatory to eight core ILO Conventions amongst others. Therefore this verbal attack and the visit by state security agents to the house of the ZCTU President Comrade Gift Mutasa on the 12th of July 2020 whereby they damaged his vehicle is a clear violation of its international obligations.

NUM has a history of working with unions around the world and unions in Zimbabwe and therefore stands with our colleagues in Zimbabwe and condemns this development as it paves the way for the destabilisation and repression of democratic institutions of workers.

We also support the call by the international labour federations, BWI, IndustriALL and SATUCC to condemn this development. We call on the Zimbabwe government to respect the rights of workers and its citizens and allow peaceful protests.

Patrick Mathebane, NUM International Relations Unit Head, 079 513 8764

Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 083 809 3257

The National Union of Mineworkers

7 Rissik Street.

Cnr Frederick

Johannesburg

Tel: 011 377 2111

Cell: 083 809 3257

Web: www.num.org.zahttp://www.num.org.za >

Twitter: @Num_Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/NUM/100860023402167

Disclaimer

NUM - National Union of Mineworkers published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 21:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29pNUM Women's Structure National Women's Day message
PU
05:29pNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Media statement on the recent political developments in zimbabwe
PU
05:04pUK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped - Telegraph
RE
04:44pIMF willing to redouble Lebanon efforts, subject to reform commitment
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Consumer Prices, GDP, Retail Sales
DJ
01:59pU.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases
RE
01:35p'LIKE GOLD' : Canadian canola prices spike as shippers find back door to China
RE
01:23pMillennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis -2-
DJ
01:23pMillennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis Fall Even Further Behind
DJ
01:14pSaudi Arabia's tourism landmark Al Ula signs agreement with Accor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
2BP PLC : Oil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writedowns
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations
4FACEBOOK : TikTok Isn't the First -- or Last -- App Instagram Copies
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: India data-curb plan 'anathema', U.S. tech giants plan pushback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group