NUM National Union of Mineworkers : MINISTER OF WOMEN,YOUTH AND PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES HONOURABLE MAITE NKOANA-MASHABANE TO ADDRESS THE NUM WOMEN'S STRUCTURE COLLOQUIUM TOMORROW

Press Alert, 16 August 2019

MINISTER OF WOMEN,YOUTH AND PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES HONOURABLE MAITE NKOANA-MASHABANE TO ADDRESS THE NUM WOMEN'S STRUCTURE COLLOQUIUM TOMORROW

Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities Honourable Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will tomorrow (17 August 2019) address the National Union of Mineworkers' Women Structure (NUM-WS) colloquium, an event organised to highlight the women's achievements in mostly male-dominated economic sectors. The theme of the colloquium: 'Popularise Gender Agenda Through Transformation and Skills Development'.

The colloquium is organised in celebration of the women's month. The NUM-WS has undertaken to celebrate and honour the women's struggle in South Africa particularly women employed in the male-dominated sectors, the Mining, Energy and Construction.

Whilst women will be celebrating the achievements on the integration of women into the male-dominated sectors, in particular, their inclusion as informed by the employment equity and the sector charters, however, inequality and unfair discrimination still persist.

The NUM-WS, therefore, resolved to raise these challenges faced by women in the form of rallies.

Details of the event are as follow:

Date: Saturday, 17th August 2019

Venue: NUM College: Elijah Barayi Memorial Training Centre (EBMTC) - Johannesburg, Midrand

Time: 09h00 - 16h00

