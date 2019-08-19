Log in
NUM National Union of Mineworkers : MINISTER OF WOMEN,YOUTH AND PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES HONOURABLE MAITE NKOANA-MASHABANE TO ADDRESS THE NUM WOMEN'S STRUCTURE COLLOQUIUM TOMORROW

08/19/2019 | 03:07am EDT

Press Alert, 16 August 2019

MINISTER OF WOMEN,YOUTH AND PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES HONOURABLE MAITE NKOANA-MASHABANE TO ADDRESS THE NUM WOMEN'S STRUCTURE COLLOQUIUM TOMORROW

Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities Honourable Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will tomorrow (17 August 2019) address the National Union of Mineworkers' Women Structure (NUM-WS) colloquium, an event organised to highlight the women's achievements in mostly male-dominated economic sectors. The theme of the colloquium: 'Popularise Gender Agenda Through Transformation and Skills Development'.

The colloquium is organised in celebration of the women's month. The NUM-WS has undertaken to celebrate and honour the women's struggle in South Africa particularly women employed in the male-dominated sectors, the Mining, Energy and Construction.

Whilst women will be celebrating the achievements on the integration of women into the male-dominated sectors, in particular, their inclusion as informed by the employment equity and the sector charters, however, inequality and unfair discrimination still persist.

The NUM-WS, therefore, resolved to raise these challenges faced by women in the form of rallies.

Details of the event are as follow:

Date: Saturday, 17th August 2019

Venue: NUM College: Elijah Barayi Memorial Training Centre (EBMTC) - Johannesburg, Midrand

Time: 09h00 - 16h00

For more information please contact:

Mathapelo Khanye, NUM National Women Structure Secretary, 0825612010 / 0640513904

Address:

7 Rissik Street.

Cnr Frederick,

Johannesburg 2001

Tel: 011 377 2111

Web: www.num.org.za

Twitter: @Num Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/NUM/100860023402167

Disclaimer

NUM - National Union of Mineworkers published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 07:06:02 UTC
