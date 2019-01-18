NUSCULPT Opens New Practice in Cincinnati, OH Area

CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unveiling the opening of a new practice in Crestview Hills, KY, just outside Cincinnati, OH. NUSCULPT offers some of the most advanced body sculpting techniques including the minimally invasive muscle building EMSCULPT® and fat freezing CoolSculpting® procedures .



Unlike traditional body contouring procedures, which often involve extensive surgery and lengthy recovery periods, EMSCULPT® and CoolSculpting® are completely non-invasive. They can help patients eliminate stubborn body fat and enhance their figure without any downtime.

In addition to body sculpting, NUSCULPT also brings many other beloved cosmetic treatments to local residents. Services like laser treatments, dermal fillers, and other medical spa services are among the most effective approaches available.

If you have any cosmetic skin concerns or are looking for a way to reduce signs of aging and achieve more youthful skin, the experienced team at NUSCULPT can help you find the ideal treatment to satisfy your goals . To learn more about the services offered at NUSCULPT or to schedule a consultation, contact us today at 513-258-0689.

About NUSCULPT

NUSCULPT is a dermatology-focused practice with emphasis on body sculpting and cosmetic skincare services. NUSCULPT is located in Crestview Hills, KY, where residents from Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and the nearby areas can find convenient and effective dermatologic and cosmetic services. The team at NUSCULPT is driven by the relationships we build with our patients, which inspire us to continue providing the highest possible level of care through our many services.

CONTACT: NUSCULPT 513-258-0689