NUU Mobile : Introduces Konnect i1 4G LTE Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot at CES 2019

NUU Mobile, a global manufacturer and supplier of unlocked smartphones, announced the launch of the Konnect i1 4G LTE Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot today at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Konnect i1 is a 4G LTE pocket Wi-Fi device that enables wide-ranging data connection in more than 85 countries and is now available on NUU Mobile’s website for $179.99, which includes a 5 GB package.

The Konnect i1, which previously won first place at the CTIA Super Mobility E-Tech Awards during its Kickstarter campaign, securely connects up to five devices simultaneously, enabling unlimited data for phones, laptops, tablets or any other Wi-Fi-capable device in more than 85 of the most frequently traveled locations in the world. With no expensive contracts, registration or activation fees, users simply need to purchase a day-of unlimited data or set package of data through the app and connect a Wi-Fi-enabled device to the Konnect i1 to be online with 4G LTE data speeds.

“Ideal for international travelers, globetrotters and anyone who needs to stay connected while away from home, the Konnect i1 is the must-have answer to high-cost roaming,” said Tim Clemens, Senior Vice President of NUU Mobile.

The lightweight and portable device’s SIM bank and e-SIM hybrid access technology ensures uninterrupted, secure connectivity. When in one of the 85-plus supported countries, the Konnect i1 will search for the strongest local carrier in NUU Mobile's partner network and automatically connect, offering a secure Wi-Fi connection for devices to connect to. The exclusive Konnect app, available for both iOS and Android, automatically assigns a local SIM with the most stable connectivity at the best price possible and delivers real-time info for battery, data plan usage, device connections and signal strength.

The Konnect i1 features a standby battery life up to 15 hours (3,700 mAh battery) and support for 3G and 4G/LTE networks. For more information, visit NUU Mobile’s website.

About NUU Mobile

NUU Mobile specializes in high-quality, budget-friendly smartphones and related technology products that meet the demands of tech- and price-savvy consumers. An unlocked smartphone and dual SIM technology leader since 2012, they are headquartered in Miami and Hong Kong with offices in Minnesota, London, and Indonesia. The company employs over 3,000 people worldwide, with over 250 R&D staff.

