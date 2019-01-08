NUU Mobile : Showcases G4 Smartphone at CES 2019

NUU
Mobile, a global manufacturer and supplier of unlocked Android™
smartphones, today introduced its new flagship G4 phone at the 2019
Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The G4 comes equipped with Google’s
newest system, Android 9.0 Pie, and an extended display. NUU Mobile’s
newest smartphone will be available on the company’s website
and at Amazon.com in late March 2019 for $249 for the G4 with 6GB RAM +
64GB memory and $279 for G4 with 6GB RAM + 128GB memory.
“By combining state-of-the-art battery power, memory and operating
system performance with a luxurious design and affordable price, we have
created a device that’s flagship in every way — except the cost,” said
Tim Clemens, senior vice president of NUU Mobile. “From fast, wireless
charging and innovative performance to cameras with automatic scene
detection and a display that extends up and around the front camera and
sensors, the G4 was designed with its users top of mind.”
The G4 provides users with a sophisticated and powerful experience,
offering more memory (6 GB) than many laptops, as well as a dual 16 +
8-megapixel rear camera, a 16-megapixel front camera, wireless charging
capability, and a stunning, stylish body that’s nearly impossible to
scratch. Additionally, a powerful 3,750 mAh battery ensures the G4 can
run throughout the day, boasting an 18-watt fast-charging rate and a
10-watt wireless charge rate. The G4’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system
allows users to take advantage of new features like Gesture Navigation
and Adaptive Battery.
“The G4 is the newest member of our suite of phones and connectivity
products for the whole family,” added Clemens. “At NUU Mobile, we
believe everyone should have access to the amount of power, style and
technology they need at a price they can afford."
Compatible with GSM, LTE and WCDMA networks, the G4 is powered by a
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor and is designed with the
following specifications:
-
Main Display:
-
Size: 6.2 inches
-
Resolution: HD 2246 x 1080
-
Type: IPS
-
System:
-
Operating System: Android™ 9.0 Pie
-
Processor Speed: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core
-
System Chip: MediaTek Helio P60
-
Camera:
-
Rear Resolution: 16MP + 8MP | Dual Camera
-
Front Resolution: 16MP
-
Storage:
-
Internal System Memory: 6 GB RAM
-
Built-In Storage: 64 GB / 128 GB
-
Storage Expansion: Supports up to 256 GB via microSD
-
Battery:
-
Capacity: 3,750 mAh
-
Wired Charge Rate: 18W
-
Wireless Charge Rate: 10W
The G4 is compatible with all GSM carriers such as T-Mobile,
AT&T and other carriers that operate on those networks. To learn more
about NUU Mobile products, including the G4, visit NUU Mobile’s website, nuumobile.com,
or visit NUU Mobile at CES at Booth #31814, South Hall 3.
About NUU Mobile
NUU Mobile specializes in high-quality, budget-friendly smartphones that
meet the demands of tech- and price-savvy consumers. An unlocked
smartphone and dual SIM technology leader since 2012, they are
headquartered in Miami and Hong Kong with offices in Minnesota, London,
and Indonesia. The company employs over 3,000 people worldwide, with
over 250 R&D staff.
Disclaimer: Android and Google are registered trademarks of Google Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006118/en/