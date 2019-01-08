Log in
NUU Mobile : Showcases G4 Smartphone at CES 2019

01/08/2019 | 05:52pm EST

G4 device is the newest addition to NUU Mobile’s complete suite of ‘phones for the whole family’; Combines power, performance and design at an affordable price

NUU Mobile, a global manufacturer and supplier of unlocked Android™ smartphones, today introduced its new flagship G4 phone at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The G4 comes equipped with Google’s newest system, Android 9.0 Pie, and an extended display. NUU Mobile’s newest smartphone will be available on the company’s website and at Amazon.com in late March 2019 for $249 for the G4 with 6GB RAM + 64GB memory and $279 for G4 with 6GB RAM + 128GB memory.

“By combining state-of-the-art battery power, memory and operating system performance with a luxurious design and affordable price, we have created a device that’s flagship in every way — except the cost,” said Tim Clemens, senior vice president of NUU Mobile. “From fast, wireless charging and innovative performance to cameras with automatic scene detection and a display that extends up and around the front camera and sensors, the G4 was designed with its users top of mind.”

The G4 provides users with a sophisticated and powerful experience, offering more memory (6 GB) than many laptops, as well as a dual 16 + 8-megapixel rear camera, a 16-megapixel front camera, wireless charging capability, and a stunning, stylish body that’s nearly impossible to scratch. Additionally, a powerful 3,750 mAh battery ensures the G4 can run throughout the day, boasting an 18-watt fast-charging rate and a 10-watt wireless charge rate. The G4’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system allows users to take advantage of new features like Gesture Navigation and Adaptive Battery.

“The G4 is the newest member of our suite of phones and connectivity products for the whole family,” added Clemens. “At NUU Mobile, we believe everyone should have access to the amount of power, style and technology they need at a price they can afford."

Compatible with GSM, LTE and WCDMA networks, the G4 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor and is designed with the following specifications:

  • Main Display:
    • Size: 6.2 inches
    • Resolution: HD 2246 x 1080
    • Type: IPS
  • System:
    • Operating System: Android™ 9.0 Pie
    • Processor Speed: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core
    • System Chip: MediaTek Helio P60
  • Camera:
    • Rear Resolution: 16MP + 8MP | Dual Camera
    • Front Resolution: 16MP
  • Storage:
    • Internal System Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Built-In Storage: 64 GB / 128 GB
    • Storage Expansion: Supports up to 256 GB via microSD
  • Battery:
    • Capacity: 3,750 mAh
    • Wired Charge Rate: 18W
    • Wireless Charge Rate: 10W

The G4 is compatible with all GSM carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T and other carriers that operate on those networks. To learn more about NUU Mobile products, including the G4, visit NUU Mobile’s website, nuumobile.com, or visit NUU Mobile at CES at Booth #31814, South Hall 3.

About NUU Mobile

NUU Mobile specializes in high-quality, budget-friendly smartphones that meet the demands of tech- and price-savvy consumers. An unlocked smartphone and dual SIM technology leader since 2012, they are headquartered in Miami and Hong Kong with offices in Minnesota, London, and Indonesia. The company employs over 3,000 people worldwide, with over 250 R&D staff.

Disclaimer: Android and Google are registered trademarks of Google Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
