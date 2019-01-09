NVBDC Celebrates Growth and Success In 2018

Detroit, MI, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce significant accomplishments and growth in 2018. After five years in operation, NVBDC has certified over 500 Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) and has over 250 “active” certified SD/VOBs in their database. The leading certification agency continues to increase its corporate membership. As well, corporations who are affiliated with NVBDC have reported over two billion dollars in corporate spending with their SD/VOBs. NVBDC will also launch an “off-the-record” survey in 2019 with current corporate members in order to determine their annual Veteran spend.





Earlier this year, NVBDC published a White Paper titled “A History and Business Case for the National Veterans Business Development Council” detailing the history of the certification agency as well as the establishment of Veteran businesses as a recognized classification within the Federal government. The NVBDC White Paper was very well received and picked up by numerous online business publications.

NVBDC continues to work on educating Veterans on certification and the important topic of ‘what is a veteran.’ “It’s a challenge NVBDC deals with on a daily basis and ensuring Veterans understand the importance of the need for higher certification standards, and what’s the role of supplier diversity professionals. In response to the demand, NVBDC will hold two webinars in 2019. One which is directed towards Veteran Business Owners and the second for corporate members explaining why accepting discharge paperwork from veterans could potentially expose the corporation to fraud,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.

In 2018, NVBDC hosted four events including; the Doing Business with the Federal Reserve and Private Industry Conference, the annual Golf outing, the National Veteran Business Matchmaking event and the Northeast Veterans Business Development Conference hosted by JP Morgan Chase & Co. Upcoming in 2019, NVBDC is proud to announce they will host three events, one in the southeast region, Doing Business with the Federal Reserve Bank in Detroit, and we are excited to announce our national event will be held in Columbus, Ohio at the newly opened and architecturally stunning National Veteran Memorial and Museum. In addition, NVBDC expanded operations and hired more staff who were brought on board to further increase the standard of service for Veterans and corporate members.

As NVBDC reflects on 2018, it was a year of growth, and the organization is honored to work with Veteran Business Owners. NVBDC is committed to continue our gold standard in certification and educate SD/VOBs as well as corporate members on the importance of certification standards.

NVBDC’s Mission:

The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram.

Attachment

Keith King National Veteran Business Development Council 800.237.8434 kking@nvbdc.org