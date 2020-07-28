NVC International : RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NVC International Holdings Limited

雷士國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of NVC International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Guo Jianbing ("Mr. Guo"), appointed on 15 July 2020 as chief financial officer of the Company (the "Chief Financial Officer"), has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect due to his needs to devote more time to his unexpected personal affairs.

Mr. Guo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Guo for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

The Board will identify a suitable replacement for Mr. Guo as soon as possible and will make further announcement once a replacement is appointed. During the vacancy of the position of Chief Financial Officer, the functions of Chief Financial Officer will be performed by Mr. Li Honghu ("Mr. Li"), the financial director of the Group.