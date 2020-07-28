Log in
NVC International : RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NVC International Holdings Limited

雷士國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of NVC International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Guo Jianbing ("Mr. Guo"), appointed on 15 July 2020 as chief financial officer of the Company (the "Chief Financial Officer"), has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect due to his needs to devote more time to his unexpected personal affairs.

Mr. Guo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Guo for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

The Board will identify a suitable replacement for Mr. Guo as soon as possible and will make further announcement once a replacement is appointed. During the vacancy of the position of Chief Financial Officer, the functions of Chief Financial Officer will be performed by Mr. Li Honghu ("Mr. Li"), the financial director of the Group.

1

The biography of Mr. Li is set out as follows:

Mr. Li Honghu, aged 45, is currently the financial director of the Group. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2009, and he successively served as the head of finance department, director of the finance department and other positions in Huizhou NVC Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. and Huizhou Thorled-opto Co., Ltd., previously a subsidiary and an associate of the Company respectively. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li served as the director of the finance department of DESAY Precision Parts Ltd.. Mr. Li graduated from Hunan University of Finance and Economics majoring in accounting. Mr. Li has over 15 years' experience in financial management.

By Order of the Board

NVC International Holdings Limited

WANG Donglei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of the following directors:

Executive Directors:

WANG Donglei

CHAN Kim Yung, Eva

XIAO Yu

Non-executive Directors:

WANG Dongming

WANG Keven Dun

YE Yong

Independent Non-executive Directors:

LEE Kong Wai, Conway

WANG Xuexian

JIA Hongbo

2

Disclaimer

NVC International Holdings Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:51 UTC
