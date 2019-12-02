NVC Lighting : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 27 DECEMBER 2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 27 DECEMBER 2019

I/We(Note 2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of NVC Lighting Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the

Chairman of the meeting(Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Conference Hall 03, Level 1, Building 1E, Phase 1, Hong Kong Science Park, Pak Shek Kok, Sha Tin, Hong Kong on Friday, 27 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick ("") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll(Note 4).

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST

Subject to and conditional upon the necessary approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, and the Closing, (i) the name of the Company be changed from "NVC Lighting Holding Limited" to "NVC International Holdings Limited", and (ii) the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company be changed from " 雷士照明控股有限公司 " to " 雷士國際控股有限公司 ", and any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as he or she may in his or her absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable or expedient for the implementation of and giving effect to the Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company. Subject to the Change of Company Name taking effect, the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be amended by replacing all references to "NVC Lighting Holding Limited 雷士照明控股有限公司 " with "NVC International Holdings Limited 雷士國際控股有限公司 " to reflect the Change of Company Name, and any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as he or she may in his or her absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable or expedient for the implementation of and giving effect to the Amendments and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company.

Date: 2019 Signature(s)(Note 5)

Notes:

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words " the CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING " and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint a proxy/more than one proxy to attend and on a poll, vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding EGM (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 25 December 2019). To be effective, all forms of proxy must be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited before the deadline. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM in person if you so wish. References to time and dates of this form of proxy are to Hong Kong time and dates.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company's Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong at 608, 6/F, Lakeside 1, No. 8 Science Park West Avenue, Hong Kong Science Park, Pak Shek Kok, Sha Tin, Hong Kong.