NVC Lighting : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

EFFECTS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the existing holders of shares in the Company (the "Shares") nor the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All the existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the existing name of the Company will, upon the Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be evidence of title to such Shares and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery of such Shares. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates printed in the new names of the Company. Upon the Change of Company Name becoming effective, all new share certificates will only be issued in the new English name and dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company.
In addition, subject to the confirmation by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), the English stock short name and the Chinese stock short name for trading of the Shares in the Stock Exchange will also be changed after the Change of Company Name has become effective.
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
In view of the proposed Change of Company Name, the Company also proposes to amend (the "Amendments") the second amended and restated memorandum of association and the articles of association of the Company (the "Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and
Articles of Association") to reflect the Change of Company Name by replacing all references to "NVC Lighting Holding Limited雷士照明控股有限公司" in the Second Amended and Restated
Memorandum and Articles of Association with "NVC International Holdings Limited雷士國際控 股有限公司". The Amendments are subject to the passing of a special resolution of the Company at the EGM and the Change of Company Name taking effect.
GENERAL
The EGM will be convened and held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed Change of Company Name and the proposed Amendments. A circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed Change of Company Name and the proposed Amendments, together with the notice of the EGM and the related proxy form will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.
The Company will make further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders of the results of the EGM, the effective date of the proposed Change of Company Name and the new English and Chinese stock short names of the Company under which the Shares will be traded on the Stock Exchange as and when appropriate.
By Order of the Board
NVC Lighting Holding Limited
Wang Donglei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 22 November 2019