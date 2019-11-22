NVC Lighting : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2222)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board announces that the Company proposes to (i) change the name of the Company from

"NVC Lighting Holding Limited" to "NVC International Holdings Limited" and (ii) change the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "雷士照明控股有限公司" to "雷士國際 控股有限公司". The Change of Company Name is subject to the approval by the Shareholders

at the EGM by way of a special resolution, the Closing and the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY

In view of the proposed Change of Company Name, the Company also proposes to amend the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the Change of Company Name, with the proposed Amendments taking effect upon the passing of

a special resolution of the Company at the EGM and the Change of Company Name becoming effective by replacing all references to "NVC Lighting Holding Limited雷士照明控股有限公

司" in the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with "NVC International Holdings Limited雷士國際控股有限公司".

GENERAL

The EGM will be convened for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed Change of Company Name and the proposed Amendments. A circular containing, amongst other things, details regarding the proposed Change of Company Name and the proposed Amendments, together with the notice of the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.