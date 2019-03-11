Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NVEE INVESTIGATIVE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts NV5 Global (NVEE) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) to the firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired NV5 Global securities before March 8, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information about the investigation click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/NVEE

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

NVEE@hbsslaw.com.

On March 7, 2019, NV5 Global and senior management announced the Company expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming annual report on Form 10-K.  More specifically, they said the weakness relates to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects.

This news drove the price of NV5 Global shares sharply lower on March 8, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, when management became aware of the weakness, and whether management may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding NV5 Global should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email NVEE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvee-investigative-alert--hagens-berman-alerts-nv5-global-nvee-investors-to-investigation-of-possible-disclosure-violations-300810241.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pKALA PHARMA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pBOEING : Malaysia may have to review Boeing 737 Max orders - Nikkei
RE
04:13pJ. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended December 30, 2018
BU
04:12pESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
04:12pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCASEY GENERAL STORES : Reports Strong 3rd Quarter
BU
04:12p3PEA INTERNATIONAL : Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:11pCALYXT : Reports 4th Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:11pENZO BIOCHEM : Reports Second Fiscal Quarter and First Half 2019 Results and Reports Progress on Its Investments and Strategic Goals
BU
04:11pBoeing shares, vanguard of the Dow, crushed after second 737 MAX crash
RE
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.