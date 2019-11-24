Log in
NVIDIA Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early NVIDIA Shield, GeForce GTX & Tablet Deals Compared by Consumer Walk

11/24/2019 | 06:41am EST

Experts at Consumer Walk list the top early NVIDIA GeForce GTX & Shield TV Black Friday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on graphics cards, streaming media players & NVIDIA powered laptops & tablets

Here’s a list of all the best early NVIDIA Shield TV & GeForce GTX Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Consumer Walk.

Best NVIDIA deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

NVIDIA is at the forefront of the GPU market with the GeForce product line. Part of their flagship series are the VR-capable Nvidia GTX 1070 and the Nvidia GTX 1080 that supersedes it. Apart from graphics processing units, they also produce an Android-based digital media player range named the Nvidia Shield.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Holiday season shoppers each year take advantage of the considerable discounts on offer from Amazon and Walmart, the two biggest Black Friday retailers.

According to eMarketer, this year Amazon’s online sales are predicted to grow by 20% and reach $283 billion in total revenue, continuing to retain its top spot in the US e-commerce market. Consumers can browse deals across every category on Amazon during Black Friday. More offers are also introduced over the weekend.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
