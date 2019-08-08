NVM Express :, Inc. Honored with Best of Show Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Award at Flash Memory Summit 2019

The Upcoming NVMe-oF™ 1.1 Specification Provides Superior Congestion Management, Pioneering Transport Capabilities and Improved Automation Tactics with the Use of New Discovery Methods

NVM Express™, Inc.’s groundbreaking upcoming NVMe™ over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) 1.1 specification was honored with a Flash Memory Summit 2019 Best of Show Award for the Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology at last night’s awards ceremony.

The Flash Memory Summit, the World’s largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exposition, recognizes NVM Express, Inc. for their impressive leadership and innovation with technology and solutions in the Flash Memory and Solid-State Storage industries.

According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year making the judging challenging and each of the categories extremely competitive.

“NVMe-oF is gaining significant traction in customer adoption as a data center storage enhancement as IT infrastructure can leverage added performance and create a future-proof infrastructure for investment protection,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize the NVM Express organization for creating the NVMe-oF 1.1 specification offering performance increases for both applications and the network, with up to 2x improvement in throughput and 52 percent lower latency.”

About the Award Category

The Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Award addresses innovations that will change the way flash memory is used in products and raise the bar to new levels of performance, availability, endurance, scalability and/or energy efficiencies.

Senior Distinguished Engineer at Dell EMC and NVM Express, Inc. board member, David Black discussed the award.

“After another great Flash Memory Summit conference, we are honored to receive The Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Award,” said Black. “The soon-to-be-released NVMe-oF 1.1 specification is highly anticipated, as the TCP transport supports NVMe-oF functionality on current data center TCP/IP network infrastructure. The NVMe-oF 1.1 specification also provides end-to-end flow control and finer grain I/O resource management along with many other features. Our international community is already weighing in positively and this award is testament to the hard work and diligence of our work group members.”

About the NVMe-oF 1.1 Specification

The NVMe-oF 1.1 specification represents the next phase in the evolution of NVMe-oF technology. A powerful optimization tool for the hyperscale data center, NVMe-oF technology’s role in multipathing and namespace sharing is paving the way for innovation in path connectivity.

Standards Technologist at Network Appliance and NVM Express, Inc. board member, Frederick Knight explained what the widespread adoption of NVMe-oF technology means for data center architecture and IoT environments.

“After its pending release, the NVMe-oF 1.1 technology will enable the best possible performance scenarios needed to solve the storage roadblocks facing our Big Data era,” said Knight. “The hyperscale data center, with up to thousands of servers and storage arrays, will see a significant impact on ROI and overall performance as a result of new features introduced in the NVMe-oF 1.1 specification.”

The NVMe-oF 1.1 specification has entered the final member review period and is on track to be published in September.

Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html

About NVM Express, Inc.

With more than 100 members, NVM Express, Inc. is a non-profit organization focused on enabling broad ecosystem adoption of high performance and low latency non-volatile memory (NVM) storage through a standards-based approach. The organization offers an open collection of NVM Express (NVMe™) specifications and information to fully expose the benefits of non-volatile memory in all types of computing environments from mobile to data center. NVMe-based specifications are designed from the ground up to deliver high bandwidth and low latency storage access for current and future NVM technologies. For more information, visit http://www.nvmexpress.org.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. Now in its 13th year, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.

