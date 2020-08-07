NWFCU Foundation : Awards $130,000 in Scholarship Money

22 students recognized for leadership skills, dedication to schools and communities

Northwest Federal Credit Union’s charitable arm, the NWFCU Foundation, recently awarded $110,000 in scholarships to 22 students as part of the Foundation’s annual Scholarship Program. Additionally, the Foundation donated $20,000 to Northern Virginia Community College for a total of $130,000 in funding for scholastic advancement.

Since its inception in 2005, Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation has awarded $1,503,000 to a total of 332 award recipients who have demonstrated leadership, dedication and commitment in school, at home and in the community.

“We at the NWFCU Foundation are delighted to support such an amazing group of students,” said Executive Director of the NWFCU Foundation, Kaycee Childress. “We are so pleased to help further their scholastic endeavors and know that we will see great things from this exceptional group of young people.”

The Foundation believes with so many uncertainties in today’s environment, youth need to feel supported. The scholarship program is one of the ways the Foundation demonstrates confidence in, and commitment to, youth who are embarking on the next stage of their personal development.

“I’m pleased to announce that the NWFCU Foundation is once again awarding scholarships to deserving local students pursuing their college degrees, as well as supporting Northern Virginia Community College’s Helping Hands and Lifeline programs,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of NWFCU Foundation, Jeff Bentley. “All of this is made possible by generous donations from our members, employees and business partners. I want to congratulate this year’s scholarship recipients and wish them the very best in their studies this year.”

The NWFCU Foundation continues to grow the scholarship program through donations and fundraising, such as the annual Drive for the Driven golf tournament. Learn more about the Scholarship Program and how you can support.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of NWFCU Foundation is to empower young people to achieve their goals by helping them learn, excel and celebrate life and by supporting their health, well-being and education. The NWFCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

