NWFCU Foundation Donates $20,000 to Northern Virginia Community College

09/04/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Funds support the Lifeline and Helping Hands programs

The Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU) Foundation, the charitable arm of Northwest Federal Credit Union, recently presented a check for $10,000 to Dr. Julie Leidig, Provost of Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA)-Loudoun for use by the NOVA-Loudoun campus for its Lifeline program, an emergency relief fund for students at the Loudoun Campus. Additionally, $5,000 was presented to Dr. Annette Haggray, Provost of NOVA-Alexandria and $5,000 was presented to Dr. Molly Lynch, Provost of NOVA-Manassas, for the Helping Hands programs on their campuses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005455/en/

Left to right: Kaycee Childress, Executive Director of the NWFCU Foundation, Dr. Julie Leidig, Provost of Northern Virginia Community College-Loudoun, and Jeff Bentley, President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of NWFCU Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)



“We are honored to continue our support of Northern Virginia Community College’s Helping Hands and Lifeline programs,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of NWFCU Foundation, Jeff Bentley. “These programs provide critical support for students pursuing their dreams of higher education, and we are thankful to our donors who allow us to assist with these efforts.”

The NWFCU Foundation began partnering with NOVA in 2018 by establishing the Higher Education Award to provide assistance to NOVA-Loudoun students on the cusp of completing their associate’s degrees who, due to unforeseen circumstances, would not otherwise have the funds to complete their educations. In these cases, either the Provost or a dedicated committee from the students’ local NOVA campuses is able to step in and provide funding to help them finish their degrees.

In 2019 and 2020, the NWFCU Foundation doubled its initial investment with additional donations to NOVA-Alexandria and NOVA-Manassas, adding support for the Helping Hands programs. The NWFCU Foundation continues to grow their scholarship and grant program through donations and fundraising, such as the annual Drive for the Driven golf tournament. Learn more about the NWFCU Foundation’s initiatives and how you can support.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of NWFCU Foundation is to empower young people to achieve their goals by helping them learn, excel and celebrate life and by supporting their health, well-being and education. The NWFCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
