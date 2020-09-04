NWFCU Foundation Donates $20,000 to Northern Virginia Community College

Funds support the Lifeline and Helping Hands programs

The Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU) Foundation, the charitable arm of Northwest Federal Credit Union, recently presented a check for $10,000 to Dr. Julie Leidig, Provost of Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA)-Loudoun for use by the NOVA-Loudoun campus for its Lifeline program, an emergency relief fund for students at the Loudoun Campus. Additionally, $5,000 was presented to Dr. Annette Haggray, Provost of NOVA-Alexandria and $5,000 was presented to Dr. Molly Lynch, Provost of NOVA-Manassas, for the Helping Hands programs on their campuses.

“We are honored to continue our support of Northern Virginia Community College’s Helping Hands and Lifeline programs,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of NWFCU Foundation, Jeff Bentley. “These programs provide critical support for students pursuing their dreams of higher education, and we are thankful to our donors who allow us to assist with these efforts.”

The NWFCU Foundation began partnering with NOVA in 2018 by establishing the Higher Education Award to provide assistance to NOVA-Loudoun students on the cusp of completing their associate’s degrees who, due to unforeseen circumstances, would not otherwise have the funds to complete their educations. In these cases, either the Provost or a dedicated committee from the students’ local NOVA campuses is able to step in and provide funding to help them finish their degrees.

In 2019 and 2020, the NWFCU Foundation doubled its initial investment with additional donations to NOVA-Alexandria and NOVA-Manassas, adding support for the Helping Hands programs. The NWFCU Foundation continues to grow their scholarship and grant program through donations and fundraising, such as the annual Drive for the Driven golf tournament. Learn more about the NWFCU Foundation’s initiatives and how you can support.

