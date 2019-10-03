Log in
NWN : Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Marketing Leader

10/03/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN, a leader in delivering secure innovation adoption at scale, today announced that two accomplished executives have joined the company's leadership team. Both report to Jim Sullivan, President and CEO.

Matt Curran, Chief Financial Officer, NWN

  • Matt Curran has joined NWN as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Andrew Gilman has joined NWN as Vice President of Marketing.

Curran brings 15 years of finance and other management experience to NWN, including a range of technology, services and non-profit organizations. He was most recently CFO, Partner and Board Member at P&B Intermodal Services, a transportation equipment provider. Previously Curran was Founder and Executive Director of The 33 Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping spinal cord injury patients maximize recovery potential. He held finance leadership roles at Global Capacity, PerkinElmer and Iron Mountain Digital after beginning his corporate career at EMC. Curran holds a Master's in Accounting from Bentley College and both MBA and undergraduate degrees from Providence College.

Gilman leads NWN marketing, having just spearheaded the company's strategic re-launch as a technology-enabled Solution-as-a-Service provider, which includes a new brand identity and website. He brings 15 years of technology industry experience, most recently as Chief Customer Officer for Immuta, a pioneer in data governance for AI. Gilman previously held senior roles at Actifio, EqualLogic and EMC. He is a graduate of Boston University's Questrom School of Business.

Jim Sullivan, who joined NWN in May as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The new NWN is demonstrating to our customers every day that have the depth and breadth of talent to deliver the innovation they need to transform their customers' digital experiences. Both Matt and Andrew bring proven experience and the ability to see around the corner. We are fortunate to have them on our leadership team."

About NWN
NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, delivering secure innovation adoption at scale for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com.

Media Contact:
Carissa Ryan, CTP for NWN
cryan@ctpboston.com

Andrew Gilman, Vice President of Marketing, NWN

(PRNewsfoto/NWN Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nwn-corporation-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-marketing-leader-300930846.html

SOURCE NWN


© PRNewswire 2019
