NWRA President: Investment in Water Infrastructure in the West is Critical

Guest editorial by Ron
Thompson, President, National
Water Resources Association (NWRA), General Manager, Washington
County Water Conservancy District
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005022/en/
Ron W. Thompson, President, National Water Resources Association (NWRA) (Photo: Business Wire)
Dec. 28, 2018
Americans expect clean, safe and affordable water. We enjoy one of the
best water systems in the world, largely due to the foresight of our
predecessors who invested time and money into the extensive water
infrastructure. However, our country has fallen woefully short in its
water infrastructure investments over the past several decades. Meeting
our citizens’ expectations will cost at least $1
trillion over the next 25 years, to provide the current levels of
water service. When factoring in growth, the needs increase to $1.7
trillion through 2050.
As the president of the National
Water Resources Association (NWRA) and the manager of a water
conservancy district in southern Utah, I know firsthand the need to
invest in water has never been greater, nor have the challenges of
advancing water projects been steeper.
Around 80
percent of drinking water in the U.S. comes from surface waters such
as rivers and lakes, with the remaining 20
percent from groundwater aquifers. Most of that water is delivered
by 1
million miles of pipes across the country laid in the early to the
mid‐20th century with a life span of 75
to 100 years.
The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that the U.S. needs to
invest $123
billion per year in water infrastructure over the next 10 years just
to meet projected capital needs. This doesn’t include the costs for
adding capacity in high-growth regions like in the West, responding to
natural disasters, or developing new sources of water. Local, state and
federal governments are only spending $41
billion annually on water infrastructure, representing about
one-third of the estimated need.
Assuming all levels of government could close this investment gap, our
national economy would gain $220
billion annually, and add 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs.
These jobs are well paying with wages above the national average.
Nationally a one-day disruption of water service would result in an
aggregate loss of over $43
billion per day, and more than
$22 billion in gross domestic product. Recognizing the needs and
risks, Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law Oct. 23,
2018, legislation that provides for the conservation and development of
water and related resources and authorizes the Army Corps of Engineers
to construct various projects for improvements to rivers and harbors. The
bill also authorizes key drinking water and wastewater
infrastructure under the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act
that are administered by the Environmental Protection Agency. It also
addresses specific water supply and storage programs of the Bureau of
Reclamation.
I speak for water managers throughout the country by thanking members of
Congress and the president for supporting this legislation. But as Vice
President Mike Pence said at the bill’s signing ceremony, the bill
is just a down payment on rebuilding America’s infrastructure.
The U.S. invested heavily in the complex system for storage and delivery
of water in the West to encourage settlement of arid regions and to
serve its growing communities. The
ambitious campaign transformed the region, attracting tens of
millions of new residents and encouraging a major growth-oriented
economy.In subsequent decades, federal funding for water
resources infrastructure has dropped dramatically, placing the burden on
state and local authorities to maintain these systems for the greater
good.
But water resource stability is threatened in the West because existing
developable resources are insufficient to meet anticipated water demand.
The western states contain the headwaters of the continent’s major river
system including the Columbia, Missouri/Mississippi, Rio Grande and
Colorado rivers. All these states are actively developing new water
resources to support their economic activity. California is planning
several major water projects in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.
The Northern Integrated Supply Project for 15 northern Colorado
communities is in the permitting phase and the Southern Nevada Pipeline
is on the drawing board. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is studying the
feasibility of raising dams and building new water pipelines throughout
the West including the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply project in New Mexico.
In my home state, the Utah Legislature passed the
Lake Powell Pipeline Development Act in 2006 to secure the future of
Southern Utah by making sure current and future generations have a
diverse and reliable water source. The
Lake Powell Pipeline will bring a critical second source of water to
southern Utah to meet the needs of our growing communities, reduce our
risks from drought and climate change, and keep the economy strong. The
water conservancy districts in Washington and Kane counties, the
project’s recipients, collectively deliver water to 13 communities.
Streamlined permitting will help advance critical water projects
including the Lake Powell Pipeline, which has been in planning for more
than 20 years. Extensive studies, preliminary design and permit
applications have already cost millions.
More efficient federal permitting will ensure water projects are done
responsibly, yet significantly reduce the aggregate time and cost
required to get the project approved and built.
While the investment deficits are significant, the benefits of closing
the gap are even greater. When it comes to investing in and building the
infrastructure for clean water, we can no longer kick the can down the
road. We all must invest in the water system we need to sustain our
quality of life, health and economy.
Ron Thompson
President, National Water Resources Association
General
Manager, Washington County Water Conservancy District
Ron Thompson is the President of the National Water Resources
Association (NWRA). The NWRA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit federation of
state water resources associations, agricultural and municipal water
providers, and water professionals dedicated to the promotion of the
development, conservation, and beneficial use of the water resources of
the United States. NWRA members provide water to more than 50 million
people, providing a critical resource to families, farms, communities
and industries.
For media inquiries please contact Ian Lyle at 202-360-6429 or ilyle@nwra.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005022/en/