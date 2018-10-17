NWS Instruments AG : to Launch “Made in Switzerland” High Resolution, Precision Instrument-Grade Optics and Mechanics for Mirrorless, DSLR and Medium Format Cameras on Kickstarter in Q1 2019

“We design and build reliable, instrument-grade lenses for experts who use 40+ megapixel high-resolution sensors. Every one of our designs delivers an MTF50 resolution of between 100 to 120 lp/mm, with minimal distortion and negligible chromatic aberration. Every lens is hand-made in Switzerland and is individually tested and certified to meet published standards before delivery with its own measurement protocol. “Instrument-grade” means expert users know exactly what they can expect, not just a fancy black box.

“Another unique feature is that the same instrument will fit and work with any camera from mirrorless to DSLR as well as most digital medium format cameras, allowing it to be a part of multiple cameras and formats,” said Dr. Christoph Horneber, Co-Founder and Chief Optical Designer of NWS Instruments AG.

To enable experts to fully exploit the large image circles of 55mm and 70mm of these lenses, NWS Instruments also designed, built and patented a versatile, component-based precision mechanics instrument that provides rise and fall, swings and tilts, as well as lateral movements. “While everyone will see that we built a modular ‘view camera’, we prefer to think of it as a ‘Lens Positioning Instrument’ to highlight its true purpose,” added Steven K. Lee, Founder and CEO of NWS Instruments AG.

Specific product and ordering details will be announced in Q1 2019, with deliveries in Q2/Q3 2019.

About

Located between Zurich and Basel, NWS Instruments AG was founded by two former employees of Leica Camera AG and one of Europe’s leading experts in optical engineering. NWS Instruments aims to serve expert architectural, commercial, scientific and industrial photographers with instrument-grade precision optics and mechanics that deliver world-class performance and reliability, all at factory-direct prices from Switzerland.

NWS Instruments AG enjoys enthusiastic support of its partners and investors across Germany and Switzerland, who collectively bring significant industry insight, strategic planning and operational excellence to enable this venture after many years of preparation.

An introductory video about us is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/gNg9-rRx4hY. For product previews under NDA and principal interview appointments in English or German, please contact the company at info@nws-instruments.ch.

