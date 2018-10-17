NWS Instruments AG : to Launch “Made in Switzerland” High Resolution, Precision Instrument-Grade Optics and Mechanics for Mirrorless, DSLR and Medium Format Cameras on Kickstarter in Q1 2019

“We design and build reliable, instrument-grade lenses for experts who
use 40+ megapixel high-resolution sensors. Every one of our designs
delivers an MTF50 resolution of between 100 to 120 lp/mm, with minimal
distortion and negligible chromatic aberration. Every lens is hand-made
in Switzerland and is individually tested and certified to meet
published standards before delivery with its own measurement protocol.
“Instrument-grade” means expert users know exactly what they can expect,
not just a fancy black box.
“Another unique feature is that the same instrument will fit and work
with any camera from mirrorless to DSLR as well as most digital medium
format cameras, allowing it to be a part of multiple cameras and
formats,” said Dr. Christoph Horneber, Co-Founder and Chief Optical
Designer of NWS Instruments AG.
To enable experts to fully exploit the large image circles of 55mm and
70mm of these lenses, NWS Instruments also designed, built and patented
a versatile, component-based precision mechanics instrument that
provides rise and fall, swings and tilts, as well as lateral movements.
“While everyone will see that we built a modular ‘view camera’, we
prefer to think of it as a ‘Lens Positioning Instrument’ to highlight
its true purpose,” added Steven K. Lee, Founder and CEO of NWS
Instruments AG.
Specific product and ordering details will be announced in Q1 2019, with
deliveries in Q2/Q3 2019.
About
Located between Zurich and Basel, NWS Instruments AG was founded by two
former employees of Leica Camera AG and one of Europe’s leading experts
in optical engineering. NWS Instruments aims to serve expert
architectural, commercial, scientific and industrial photographers with
instrument-grade precision optics and mechanics that deliver world-class
performance and reliability, all at factory-direct prices from
Switzerland.
NWS Instruments AG enjoys enthusiastic support of its partners and
investors across Germany and Switzerland, who collectively bring
significant industry insight, strategic planning and operational
excellence to enable this venture after many years of preparation.
An introductory video about us is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/gNg9-rRx4hY.
For product previews under NDA and principal interview appointments in
English or German, please contact the company at info@nws-instruments.ch.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005138/en/