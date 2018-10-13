Log in
NXTFF LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Namaste Technologies Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – NXTTF

10/13/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTC: NXTTF) from November 29, 2017 through October 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 5, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Namaste investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Namaste class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1425.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Namaste had sold its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (2) consequently, Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm’s length transaction; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 5, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1425.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
