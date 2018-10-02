Log in
NY Based Practice Management Company, Health Plus Management, Expands NY Footprint with the Acquisition of Buffalo, NY Based Advanced Care Physical Therapy Management

10/02/2018 | 09:37pm CEST

Health Plus Management, LLC (Health Plus) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Advanced Care Physical Therapy Management LLC (ACPT Management).

ACPT Management currently manages the 6 location Advanced Care Physical Therapy practice of owner and founder Craig Reinstein. Through this integration, ACPT Management will gain the operating scale and resources of the much larger and seasoned Health Plus Management to optimize performance of current sites and fuel the speed, ease and success of its planned site expansion into untapped parts of upstate NY and beyond. Health Plus intends to bring new energy and resources to improve marketing and lead generation, drive revenue cycle management enhancements, create advanced analytical tools to foster continuous improvement and bolster business development capabilities and activity.

“Health Plus’ expansion into upstate NY has been long anticipated and the team could not have held out for a better time and fit,” said Stuart Blumberg, Health Plus founder and CEO. “Craig is, simply put, an exceptional person, and the quality of the care, team, and reputation he’s built in ACPT will be an unshakable foundation for us to platform his expansion of best-in-class musculoskeletal care across the Upstate NY region and beyond.”

Reinstein and his team at Advanced Care Physical Therapy have built an exceptional reputation over the last 20 years for providing outstanding physical therapy and sports performance care to the greater communities of Buffalo and Niagara, NY. The practice offers orthopedic, pre/post operative and vestibular rehab, including aquatic therapy, and the highly specialized Schroth PT for the treatment of scoliosis. A testament to the team’s results-oriented approach, the majority of Advanced Care’s patients come word-of-mouth, with patients referring others based on their own exceptional outcomes. Reinstein himself has treated countless professional hockey, basketball and football players as well as TV personalities during ABC’s popular Dancing with the Stars Buffalo tour stops. The practice is embedded in the community and supports various local health and wellness causes including the Roswell Park Cancer Institute and the internationally known Curvy Girls Scoliosis foundation.

“I knew immediately that Stu and his team at Health Plus Management were going to be the ones to help take the practice I’ve built over these last 2 decades to the next level,” says Reinstein – “I have more visions of what’s possible than I have free minutes in the day, and now with the backing and infrastructure that Health Plus brings to the equation, I’ll get to leverage my time and their expertise into scaling the services and reach of Advanced Care in more ways than I’ve imagined!”

The acquisition of Advanced Care PT Management comes on the heels of the recent, June 2018, acquisition of NJ based Advanced PMR Management, which grew the Health Plus footprint of managed practices from 24 to 31 locations. The addition of ACPT brings the Health Plus portfolio to 37 Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) and Physical Therapy practices under management across Upstate NY, Downstate NY and New Jersey.

About Health Plus

Health Plus is a market leader in clinical practice management for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R – aka “Physiatry”), Interventional Pain Management and other related specialists.

Health Plus provides independent providers with the back-office support and financial backing characteristic of much larger organizations, enabling clinicians to start up and/or grow their private practice beyond what might otherwise be feasible while maximizing clinical service and patient care.

Health Plus is based in Long Island, NY and employs 255 dedicated team members.


© Business Wire 2018
