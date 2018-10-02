NY Based Practice Management Company, Health Plus Management, Expands NY Footprint with the Acquisition of Buffalo, NY Based Advanced Care Physical Therapy Management

Health
Plus Management, LLC (Health Plus) is pleased to announce the
acquisition of Advanced Care Physical Therapy Management LLC (ACPT
Management).
ACPT Management currently manages the 6 location Advanced
Care Physical Therapy practice of owner and founder Craig
Reinstein. Through this integration, ACPT Management will gain
the operating scale and resources of the much larger and seasoned Health
Plus Management to optimize performance of current sites and fuel the
speed, ease and success of its planned site expansion into untapped
parts of upstate NY and beyond. Health Plus intends to bring new energy
and resources to improve marketing and lead generation, drive revenue
cycle management enhancements, create advanced analytical tools to
foster continuous improvement and bolster business development
capabilities and activity.
“Health Plus’ expansion into upstate NY has been long anticipated
and the team could not have held out for a better time and fit,”
said Stuart
Blumberg, Health Plus founder and CEO. “Craig is, simply put,
an exceptional person, and the quality of the care, team, and reputation
he’s built in ACPT will be an unshakable foundation for us to platform
his expansion of best-in-class musculoskeletal care across the Upstate
NY region and beyond.”
Reinstein and his team at Advanced Care Physical Therapy have built an
exceptional reputation over the last 20 years for providing outstanding
physical therapy and sports performance care to the greater communities
of Buffalo and Niagara, NY. The practice offers orthopedic, pre/post
operative and vestibular rehab, including aquatic therapy, and the
highly specialized Schroth
PT for the treatment of scoliosis. A testament to the team’s
results-oriented approach, the majority of Advanced Care’s patients come
word-of-mouth, with patients referring others based on their own
exceptional outcomes. Reinstein himself has treated countless
professional hockey, basketball and football players as well as TV
personalities during ABC’s popular Dancing with the Stars Buffalo
tour stops. The practice is embedded in the community and supports
various local health and wellness causes including the Roswell Park
Cancer Institute and the internationally known Curvy
Girls Scoliosis foundation.
“I knew immediately that Stu and his team at Health Plus
Management were going to be the ones to help take the practice I’ve
built over these last 2 decades to the next level,” says Reinstein – “I
have more visions of what’s possible than I have free minutes in the
day, and now with the backing and infrastructure that Health Plus brings
to the equation, I’ll get to leverage my time and their expertise into
scaling the services and reach of Advanced Care in more ways than I’ve
imagined!”
The acquisition of Advanced Care PT Management comes on the heels of the
recent, June 2018, acquisition of NJ based Advanced PMR Management,
which grew the Health Plus footprint of managed practices from 24 to 31
locations. The addition of ACPT brings the Health Plus portfolio to
37 Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) and Physical Therapy
practices under management across Upstate NY, Downstate NY and New
Jersey.
About Health Plus
Health Plus is a market leader in clinical practice management for
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R – aka “Physiatry”),
Interventional Pain Management and other related specialists.
Health Plus provides independent providers with the back-office support
and financial backing characteristic of much larger organizations,
enabling clinicians to start up and/or grow their private practice
beyond what might otherwise be feasible while maximizing clinical
service and patient care.
Health Plus is based in Long Island, NY and employs 255 dedicated team
members.
