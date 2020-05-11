Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:58pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that starting Tuesday one of its emergency market support facilities will begin buying corporate bond exchange-traded funds, in a notable expansion of the central bank's efforts to support the economy and financial system in the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility will be the tool used to buy the ETFs, which the Fed said will be mainly investment grade corporate bonds, though some will be high-yield.

In a statement, the Fed said in buying ETFs it will also consider "the composition of investment-grade and non-investment-grade rated debt, the management style, the amount of debt held in depository institutions, the average tenor of underlying debt, the total assets under management, the average daily trading volume, and leverage, if any."

The Fed's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, along with the yet-to-launch Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility, are seeded with money from the Treasury Department.

The program to buy the ETFs, along with other facilities launched by the Fed, have been aimed at restoring functioning in the financial markets that were hard hit by the initial reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to shut downs of much of the economy, and a negative turn in economic data.

The Fed has also slashed short-term rates to near zero levels and bought large amounts of Treasury and mortgage bonds, swelling its balance sheet to $6.7 trillion, from $3.8 trillion last September.

Fed officials have been upbeat about the impact of their efforts, but at the same time, the new tools have taken the central bank into parts of the market where it has never before been involved.

At his press conference at the end of April, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said "these programs benefit the economy by providing financing where it is not otherwise available," and said, "many of these programs rely on emergency lending powers that are available only in very unusual circumstances, such as those we find ourselves in today."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13pTim Hortons China says Tencent has invested, did not disclose amount
RE
11:11pLogitech sales rise nearly 14% as work from home boosts demand
RE
11:10pNUHEARA : IQbuds2 MAX vs. AirPods Pro
PU
10:49pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Vietnam resumes rice exports to Phl, ASEAN countries
PU
10:49pRice supply adequate for 2020
PU
10:43pBOJ has no preset idea on when to normalise ETF buying pace - senior official
RE
10:40pOil prices climb as Saudi Arabia pledges further production cut
RE
10:38pHin Leong shipping unit Ocean Tankers seeks judicial management - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to fall on growing second virus wave fears
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : U.S. COVID-19 tests - What's out there and how well do they work?
3SUNOCO LP : SUNOCO LP: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4MBIA INC. : MBIA: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group