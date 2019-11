"I think monetary policy is well positioned right now," Williams said during a moderated discussion before an audience of financial professionals in New York.

Williams said economic data points to a strong labor market with low rates of unemployment. He also said that the low unemployment rate of 3.5% is not leading to high inflation.

Fed officials voted to cut interest rates last week to a target level of 1.50% to 1.75%.

