Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NY Fed's markets head says bank is trying to match 'speed and the scale' of pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

The Federal Reserve is moving as quickly as possible to set up new emergency lending facilities to support credit markets and the economy, and its efforts are already helping to stabilize short-term funding markets, said Daleep Singh, head of the markets group at the New York Fed.

"The bottom line here is time is of the essence," Singh said during a moderated discussion organized by the Money Marketeers of New York University. "The speed and the scale of downside pressure on the economy I think we'd all acknowledge is unprecedented in our lifetimes, so we?re doing whatever we can within our mandate to match that speed and scale."

Singh said his team is running about 15 operations a day and that the Fed turned to vendors to set up some of the emergency lending programs launched recently so that it could move quickly at a time when the market operations handled by staff were already at "record volumes."

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21pStocks race toward second weekly gain
RE
12:18pCARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY : Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Pittsburgh's Food System
PU
12:17pGlobal stocks race toward second weekly gain
RE
12:17pImagination Tech owner tells UK the company will remain in Britain
RE
12:16pCanada offers C$2.5 billion in aid for hard-hit energy sector, plans to expand credit
RE
12:15pOil mixed as weak Chinese data, growing U.S. supplies offset Trump plan to ease lockdown
RE
12:13pProxy adviser ISS backs Standard General nominee Brown at Tegna
RE
12:13pCOMMITTED TO HELP GST TAXPAYERS IN COVID-19 SITUATIONS : Cbic
PU
12:13pRevised Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills
PU
12:13pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Telephone Conversation between PM and President of the Republic of South Africa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group