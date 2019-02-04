NY, NJ Governors Blame Shrinking Revenue on Federal Tax Changes

By Jimmy Vielkind, Joseph De Avila and Richard Rubin

ALBANY -- Northeast states governed by Democrats are blaming recent revenue shortfalls on the 2017 federal tax law and its changes to the deductibility of state and local taxes.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have both regularly attacked the provision of the tax overhaul that capped the deductibility of state and local taxes, or SALT, at $10,000.

In high-cost areas like New York City and suburbs throughout the tri-state region, state income and local property taxes regularly exceed the cap and can no longer be fully deducted. During a Monday press conference, Mr. Cuomo said wealthy individuals living in these areas were either moving or shifting their official residence to lower-tax states, causing the shortfall.

"SALT was an economic civil war," Mr. Cuomo said. "It literally restructured the economy to help red states at the cost of blue states. That's exactly what it did. It was a diabolical, political maneuver."

The impact of any migration could be potent, because the states' tax bases are reliant on high-income earners. In New York, officials said the highest-earning 1% of taxpayers accounted for $17.8 billion of personal income tax revenue, or 45.8% of the total.

New York's top fiscal officers said Monday that tax collections have fallen another $2.3 billion below their projections, a revenue shortfall that will prompt revisions to the $175 billion spending plan the governor proposed on Jan. 15.

New Jersey's Department of the Treasury also reported last month a 35% drop in income-tax revenue for December compared to the previous year. The department attributed the fall-off to the change in tax policy and said the new law may have eliminated the incentive for tax filers to prepay their estimated fourth-quarter payment, which is due on Jan. 15. The department said January's income-tax collections may show a rebound.

Connecticut, which has struggled with shortfalls in recent years, actually ended 2018 on a high note. Income-tax collections for December came in $75 million above projections, driven by a tight labor market, according to the state's budget office.

Going forward, the tax-law changes and the poor stock-market performance in 2018 could drag down revenues later in the year, Connecticut's Comptroller Kevin Lembo said last week.

"The April tax collection period will take on added significance for this year's budget results," Mr. Lembo said.

Other factors are also contributing to New York's shortfall, including poor performance of equity markets in the final quarter of 2018. In a Jan. 24 report, Moody's Investor Service said the decline in estimated income tax payments reflects investors truing up their payments as they get a better sense of capital gains.

New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said his office is monitoring bonus payments to securities industry employees, which correlate to market performance, and will release a report next month. In 2018 Mr. DiNapoli estimated Wall Street accounted for 18% of New York State revenues.

Edmund J. McMahon, research director of the Empire Center for Public Policy, a fiscally conservative think tank, said a variety of factors were at play. He said New York saw a surge of income-tax payments between December 2017 and January 2018, as investors sold securities to take advantage of lower combined federal-state rates before the tax law took effect, and may have miscalculated the size of the "boomerang effect" that reduced later collections.

Mr. McMahon also noted New York has grappled with out-migration for years, a trend fueled by both its tax climate and weather.

"There's a tide we're fighting here," he said.

The vast majority of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents received federal tax cuts because of the changes. Many who have state and local taxes above $10,000 are benefiting from lower federal tax rates, larger child tax credits, the larger standard deduction and the narrowing of the alternative minimum tax.

The increases, however, are concentrated among high-income households. That concentration will pose a challenge for blue-state advocates trying to relax or eliminate the $10,000 deduction cap, because they would be seeking exactly the kind of tax cuts for high-income households that the national Democratic Party has argued against.

About half the benefits of repealing the cap would go to the top 1% of households, according to the Tax Policy Center.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate and President Trump are unlikely to repeal the cap any time soon.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com, Joseph De Avila at joseph.deavila@wsj.com and Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com