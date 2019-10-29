Log in
NYC Brokerage Elegran Debuts Tech-Focused New Development Division

10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Elegran, an independently-owned, technology-driven residential real estate brokerage, is pleased to formally announce the launch of its newest division: Elegran New Development. The New York City-based company’s new division focuses on connecting renters and buyers with new buildings that fit their individual needs through the robust application of proprietary technology to streamline customer acquisition and bring a much-needed modern approach to new development marketing, sales and leasing in NYC.

“We created Elegran New Development to fill the tremendous need we’ve noticed for technology-empowered sales channels serving real estate developers and consumers,” said Ran Zheng, Director of New Development at Elegran. “Most NYC brokerages are focused on traditional methods, which are increasingly outdated, inefficient and ineffective, resulting in inventory staying on the market longer than necessary. Our goal is to help developers reach the right audience quickly and cost-effectively through the most effective channels available.”

In partnership with one of the largest privately-held real estate groups in the United States, Moinian Group, Elegran has kicked off its new development offerings as the exclusive leasing agent for SKY, a 71-story luxury residential development located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. SKY offers an unparalleled collection of amenities and services, including a 70,000-square-foot Life Time Athletic membership club. Through the firm’s unique approach to new development marketing, Elegran has increased the number of new, directly-sourced tenants at the building by 40%.

“We developed SKY at a time when there weren’t many new developments in Midtown West, and it set the tone for what is now the nexus of two of Manhattan’s most dynamic neighborhoods, Hell’s Kitchen and Hudson Yards,” said Jacob Entel, Director of Residential Properties at The Moinian Group. “We’re eager to work with Elegran because they understand the changing real estate landscape in NYC and are nimble enough to adapt and deliver results when it matters most.”

With technology at the core of Elegran’s philosophy, the new division focuses on generating direct leads through channels like online advertising, social media and curated direct-to-consumer outreach. Through its proprietary technology, Elegran can better understand target markets and further extend its reach. Concurrently, Elegran focuses on human relationships by building confidence and trust in the salesperson via rigorous training and management of sales staff. Indeed, Elegran limits the number of projects per manager to ensure the highest-quality work and preservation of bandwidth.

“New inventory is getting harder to move and the current marketplace requires creative, efficient solutions ” said Michael Rossi, CEO of Elegran. “We are the first technology-powered, fully-integrated marketing and sales company in our industry, and our “high-tech, high-touch” approach will help propel the industry forward.”

Elegran New Development has full access to Elegran’s data-driven technology platform, a robust consumer database and a New York-focused sales team with over eighty full-time members. This creates a consistent flow of information among all departments, anchored by an integrated suite of proprietary and custom technologies that streamline operations, track and guide leads through the sales funnel, and ensure the highest level of conversion and sales velocity. At a time when many NYC condos and rentals are sitting vacant, Elegran’s new division will set a new standard for the sales and lease-up process at new developments like SKY.

About Elegran

Elegran is an independently-owned real estate brokerage company that specializes in residential sales and leasing in New York. Founded by Michael Rossi on a foundation of technology, marketing, and full-service representation to luxury homebuyers in New York, Elegran is a group of dynamic, tech-savvy professionals, with the entrepreneurial courage to offer a modern approach in a legacy industry. Through its proprietary platform, Elegran is changing the way sales agents generate and close business. For more information about Elegran, please visit www.elegran.com.


© Business Wire 2019
