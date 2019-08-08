NYC Curbside Program Exceeds 100,000 E-Waste Items Collected

Program is Successful Joint Effort by ERI and New York City Pioneered in Staten Island

In a press conference held earlier today by New York City Council Minority Leader Steven Matteo and New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, it was announced that the City’s groundbreaking curbside e-waste program has now collected more than 100,000 electronic waste items from residential homes since the start of the program less than three years ago.

The curbside pickup program, launched by DSNY and ERI, now serves more than 2.5 million New Yorkers and has successfully gathered more than 1,700 tons of e-waste.

Additional e-waste programs offered by ERI and DSNY for New Yorkers also include the successful ecycleNYC program, which has gathered over 11,000 tons of e-waste.

David Hirschler, Director of OEM, Sustainability and Legislative Affairs for ERI, also spoke at the event.

“We are honored to be part of this constructive collaboration and this historic and successful partnership with the great city of New York,” said Hirschler. “The curbside pickup program and the 100,000 devices we’ve collected to date are just the beginning as the program continues to grow and serve more and more New Yorkers. It’s rewarding to help so many in our city do the right thing and collect and responsibly recycle their e-waste – the fastest growing waste stream in the world today – and keep toxic electronics out of New York landfills!”

