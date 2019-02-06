NYC Schools Chancellor Asks Albany for More Money

By Leslie Brody

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said Wednesday the governor's proposed budget would send the city far less than it needs to maintain current services, and could hurt arts programs, field trips, staff retention and class sizes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal would give the nation's largest district a $282-million boost in state school aid in the fiscal year ending in March 2020. The schools chief told lawmakers in Albany that falls $148 million short of what the district needs to hold steady, considering rising costs for special education, payments to charter schools and other mandates.

The chancellor also argued against the governor's push to require districts to dedicate much of their increased aid to their neediest schools, in ways identified by the state. Mr. Carranza said that would send 75% of the city's increase to 22% of its schools, leaving out almost 1,300 of them, including many struggling schools in need of help.

"We would be taking from Peter to pay Paul," he said.

The Association of School Business Officials of New York also objected to the governor's equity plan. "The Governor's conclusion that districts are deliberately short-changing schools with large concentrations of high need students is based on incomplete data and faulty conclusions," the group's executive director, Michael Borges, said in prepared testimony.

"We want to ensure this funding actually goes to the schools that need it most," said Jason Conwall, a spokesman for the governor.

Wednesday marked the annual ritual of educators and advocates begging lawmakers in Albany for more money in the budget due April 1. The governor wants to add $956 million in school aid overall, including $338 million in aid allocated by a method designed to give extra dollars to schools with more hard-to-serve children. State school aid would hit nearly $28 billion overall.

Mr. Cuomo has long rejected the view that the state needs to abide by a funding formula that the Legislature adopted in 2007 in response to litigation. In that case, plaintiffs in New York City sought enough support for schools to provide a sound, basic education.

Mr. Cuomo has said court directives tied to that litigation have expired, and New York spends more per-pupil than any other state. The National Center for Education Statistics shows New York spent $22,231 per pupil in 2016, roughly double the national average.

Many Democratic lawmakers, teachers union officials and public school advocates argue the 2007 formula should still hold sway. Mr. Carranza said the state owes New York City $1.2 billion this year under that framework. The state provides more than a third of the city's $32 billion budget for this school year, by city data.

On Wednesday, state education commissioner MaryEllen Elia called on lawmakers to use the formula too, though she argued its details should be updated. She called on the state to boost overall school spending by $2.1 billion -- more than double Mr. Cuomo's offer -- for prekindergarten through 12th grade.

Ms. Elia said students would benefit from more prekindergarten seats, career-oriented high school programs, Advanced Placement courses, libraries and other additions.

Write to Leslie Brody at leslie.brody@wsj.com