Stringer sent letters to the executives of Berkshire Hathaway, which has a large insurance group, American International Group, and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

"Divesting from the coal industry is the right thing to do for our planet, our future, and our children ? and it's the smart thing to do for investors and shareholders," Stringer said in a statement. (https://on.nyc.gov/2Y1XFKD)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)