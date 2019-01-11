Log in
NYCX Emerges from Stealth, Announces Cloud Exchange

01/11/2019 | 12:41pm EST

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCX, a new over-the-counter (OTC) market and spot exchange for trading excess high-performance computing (HPC) capacity, announced its plans to launch later this year.  The company will immediately make its patent-pending Cloud Gauge technology available to interested and qualifying market participants to get acclimated with its cost analysis capabilities.

To date, organizations have generally sourced their cloud infrastructure directly from Amazon (AWS) or Microsoft, or via one of their resellers.  However, these providers charge for their services in fixed hourly prices, as if the consumer consistently utilizes 100% of their available resources, all of the time.  NYCX CEO, Tim Martin, says this isn't actually the case.  "In reality, most cloud consumers only utilize ~10% on average, yet are forced to pay for their entire allocation of resources – even the unused ones," Martin said.

NYCX's technology, known as Cloud Gauge, is software that measures the consumption of the underlying resources within a computing environment.  Cloud Gauge utilizes a proprietary algorithm, known as the Workload Consumption Unit (WCU), to convert usage metrics from disparate computing resources (Compute, Graphics (GPU), Storage, and Network) into a standardized unit of measure, enabling an apples-to-apples cost comparison and benchmark.  Cloud Gauge works similar to how an electricity meter measures WATT consumption when appliances are powered on.

"Cloud computing desperately lacks a secondary marketplace where companies can find liquidity for their excess capacity, and a mechanism to reduce costs of non-production and R&D environments.  The recent rapid adoption of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and container orchestration tools, such as Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker, and Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), are enabling organizations to abstract their workloads from the underlying hardware on which it runs.  These advancements are so dramatic, that many firms will soon be able to purchase their compute processing power in the same exact way they buy electricity," says Martin.

Interested market participants, such as broker-dealers, value-added resellers (VARs), IT consultants, and cloud suppliers can visit www.thenycx.com/register to sign-up for access to the Cloud Gauge for testing purposes.

For all other information or to stay up-to-date on company news, visit www.thenycx.com or follow on Twitter @TheNYCX.

About NYCX
NYCX™ is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carolina Cloud Exchange Inc. (CCE).  The company is building a new on-demand, over-the-counter (OTC) market and spot exchange for trading high-performance computing (HPC) capacity.

Media Contact:
Tim Martin
(732) 492-0324
tim@thecce.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nycx-emerges-from-stealth-announces-cloud-exchange-300776940.html

SOURCE Carolina Cloud Exchange Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
