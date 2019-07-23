NYNJA Group to Launch Utility Token Powering Decentralized Labor Marketplace on Bitmart August 15

HONG KONG, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, a blockchain development and software company is set to launch their cryptocurrency on one of the globe's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitmart, to build a viable stable token economy to power the company's distributed labor marketplace. With its existing software application, NYNJA allows teams to work better, through improved collaboration and communication for remote workers. With the addition of the distributed labor marketplace, teams will have the added benefit of being able to hire and scale elastically and rapidly.

NYNJA is currently available for download for iOS, Android, PC and Mac. The company has an aggressive roadmap to launch a crypto wallet for peer-to-peer payments and crypto storage as well as NYNJA's decentralized labor marketplace in the next two quarters. When the NYNJACoin is launched, businesses will have real time access to thousands of remote workers, including the ability to pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, credit card or using NYNJACoin at a discounted rate. NYNJA's innovative blockchain-based talent assignment and arbitration engine allows businesses to tap NYNJA's labor marketplace to find the best possible talent for whatever task they have, in real time. By pairing businesses with the past possible talent available across the entire available talent pool, NYNJA accelerates the pace of hiring and ultimately of getting the job done.

"Imagine you could hire a designer, a web developer, or a blogger as simply and as quickly as you would hire an Uber. But unlike existing platforms that really act like job boards, NYNJA will find the absolute best available talent on the marketplace for your project based on their reputation stored on the blockchain," said NYNJA's Co-founder and CEO, JR Guerrieri. Adding, "NYNJACoin allows both businesses and professionals to transact at scale in a way not currently possible. By listing our utility token on Bitmart we have a partner exchange with the global reach and audience, especially in South Korea, China and the United States to make the most dramatic impact possible, to accelerate the future of work."

NYNJACoin (NYN) launches on August 15 on Bitmart. Accounts can be created to trade NYN on www.bitmart.com.

About NYNJA Group Limited

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company creating the first international cross-platform communications app with a built-in cryptocurrency marketplace and cryptocurrency wallet. The NYNJA app combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own financial ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, as well as access exclusive content and earn tokens for viewing ads or using branded material.

For more information on the NYNJA app, please visit: https://www.nynja.io/.

For Media Inquiries:

Gary Yentin

416-464-2223

218625@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nynja-group-to-launch-utility-token-powering-decentralized-labor-marketplace-on-bitmart-august-15-300888940.html

SOURCE NYNJA Group Limited