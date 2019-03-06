NYPA New York Power Authority : Releasing Water at Long Sault Dam

NYPA Releasing Water at Long Sault Dam

For Immediate Release: 3/06/19



Contact: Karen White | Karen.white@nypa.gov | (315) 764-6863

Members of the Public Warned to Stay Off Ice in South Channel and Downstream of Dams

MASSENA - The New York Power Authority announced today that the gates at Long Sault Dam are scheduled to be open Thursday morning at 6 a.m, resulting in the release of excess water in the St. Lawrence River. This spill will result in rapidly changing river flows and potentially unsafe ice conditions downstream of the dam and along the South Channel of the river. The spill is expected to last the duration of the day. Members of the public, including those ice fishing on the river or channel, should be alert to

rapidly changing ice conditions and should stay off the ice.

for a map detailing affected areas.

See

Members of the public should:

--Use caution on the river

--Keep back a minimum of 800 ft. from the Long Sault Dam spillway and Robert Moses Power Dam, both on the upstream and downstream side

--Be aware of changing river conditions and strong currents

The release of water Long Sault Dam will assist in maintaining the International Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River Board's (ILOSLRB) planned river flow while several turbine generators are out of service for maintenance at the Robert Moses Power Dam. The spilling will not increase the overall planned river flow.

Board's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/InternationalLakeOntarioStLawrenceRiverBoard at(English). For more information on water flows visit: http://ijc.org/en_/islrbc Outflows from Lake Ontario are established on a weekly basis by the International Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River Board (ILOSLRB). The Board, in conjunction with its staff, continues to monitor and reassess conditions on an ongoing basis. Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows are available on the Board's website and posted to the

Actual outflows will depend on conditions in the St. Lawrence River. Spilling activities could take place through the remainder of winter and through the spring.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=23& ;v=13K_6oOcZXo For more information on how NYPA manages needs for water and power production, please visit:

For more information on marine conditions, visit the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System website: http://www.greatlakes-seaway.com/en/

About NYPA: