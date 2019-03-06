Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NYPA New York Power Authority : Releasing Water at Long Sault Dam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 10:12pm EST

NYPA Releasing Water at Long Sault Dam

For Immediate Release: 3/06/19

Contact: Karen White | Karen.white@nypa.gov | (315) 764-6863

Members of the Public Warned to Stay Off Ice in South Channel and Downstream of Dams

MASSENA - The New York Power Authority announced today that the gates at Long Sault Dam are scheduled to be open Thursday morning at 6 a.m, resulting in the release of excess water in the St. Lawrence River. This spill will result in rapidly changing river flows and potentially unsafe ice conditions downstream of the dam and along the South Channel of the river. The spill is expected to last the duration of the day. Members of the public, including those ice fishing on the river or channel, should be alert to rapidly changing ice conditions and should stay off the ice. See flier for a map detailing affected areas.

Members of the public should:

--Use caution on the river

--Keep back a minimum of 800 ft. from the Long Sault Dam spillway and Robert Moses Power Dam, both on the upstream and downstream side

--Be aware of changing river conditions and strong currents

The release of water Long Sault Dam will assist in maintaining the International Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River Board's (ILOSLRB) planned river flow while several turbine generators are out of service for maintenance at the Robert Moses Power Dam. The spilling will not increase the overall planned river flow.

Outflows from Lake Ontario are established on a weekly basis by the International Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River Board (ILOSLRB). The Board, in conjunction with its staff, continues to monitor and reassess conditions on an ongoing basis. Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows are available on the Board's website and posted to the Board's Facebook pageat https://www.facebook.com/InternationalLakeOntarioStLawrenceRiverBoard (English). For more information on water flows visit: http://ijc.org/en_/islrbc

Actual outflows will depend on conditions in the St. Lawrence River. Spilling activities could take place through the remainder of winter and through the spring.

For more information on how NYPA manages needs for water and power production, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=23&;v=13K_6oOcZXo

For more information on marine conditions, visit the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System website: http://www.greatlakes-seaway.com/en/

About NYPA:

NYPA is the nation's largest state public power organization, through the operation of its 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. NYPA uses no tax money or state credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. More than 70 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, Facebook, Instagram, WordPress, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

NYPA - New York Power Authority published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 03:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27pShanghai Construction Group to build first phase of Tesla's Shanghai plant - media
RE
10:17pITTF INTERNATIONAL TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION : Twitter and ITTF renew live stream for 2019 Challenge Series
PU
10:12pNYPA NEW YORK POWER AUTHORITY : Releasing Water at Long Sault Dam
PU
10:05pSears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand
RE
10:02pNORTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Murphy's Law 2019 #16
PU
10:01pHuawei sues U.S. government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
RE
10:00pHuawei sues U.S. over curbs on Huawei equipment use
RE
10:00pHuawei sues U.S. government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
RE
09:52pHyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
RE
09:52pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : China top feeder market for Vietnamese tourism
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Stunning Comeback as Man Utd Eliminate PSG Via Late Penalty
5Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.