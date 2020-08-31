NYS Report Ranks Northwell Among Best for Cardiac Surgery

Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital and Southside Hospital recognized for superior outcomes

A newly released New York State (NYS) Department of Health (DOH) report showed Northwell Health’s Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) in Manhasset and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore as having among the state’s best outcomes for certain types of open-heart surgery.

Dr. Alan Hartman, senior vice president and executive director of cardiothoracic services at Northwell Health, performs cardiac surgery at Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital. Photo credit: Northwell Health

Based on the DOH’s statistical analysis of risk-adjusted outcomes for adult cardiac surgery for the latest full reporting period (2015-2017), cardiothoracic teams at NSUH and Southside Hospital were the only two hospitals on Long Island to achieve the state’s best survival rates for patients undergoing surgeries for isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), the repair or replacement of heart valves, and for those in need of both valve and CABG surgery. The average risk-adjusted mortality rate for NSUH was 1.66 percent while Southside Hospital’s was 0.79 percent, earning both cardiac surgery programs the prestigious double asterisk for mortality rates significantly lower than the statewide average, which was 2.22 percent in this category.

From an individual standpoint, Northwell surgeons Robert Kalimi, MD, and the late L. Michael Graver, MD, earned the double asterisk for mortality rates significant lower than the statewide average for isolated CABG or valve or valve/CABG in the same time period. Dr. Kalimi had a perfect risk adjusted mortality over the three year period in all categories.

In the surgical category of valve or valve/CABG during the 2015-2017 reporting period, Southside Hospital also distinguished itself as the only Long Island hospital to receive the coveted double asterisk for having a risk-adjusted mortality rate (RAMR) of 0.98 percent, significantly lower than the statewide rate of 3.00 percent.

“In less than 10 years since we started this program, Southside Hospital has become the best destination for cardiac surgical care in Suffolk County, ranking among the best in New York State,” said Dr. Kalimi, chair of cardiothoracic surgery at Southside Hospital. “I am extremely proud of this accomplishment and the entire cardiac team that works collaboratively to provide superior care to our patients both in and out of the operating room.”

In addition, NSUH was one of two hospitals in the state recognized for its superior outcomes in isolated CABG discharges for 2015-2017, earning the DOH’s highly esteemed double asterisk rating for mortality rates of 0.82 percent significantly lower than the statewide average of 1.60 percent.

The DOH report analyzed 65,460 total adult cardiac surgeries at 38 hospitals, including isolated CABG, Valve, Valve/CABG, and other cardiac surgeries performed at NYS hospitals discharged between December 2014-November 2017. The five Northwell hospitals – NSUH, Southside Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan and Staten Island University Hospital performed 8,097 total cardiac surgeries during the same time period.

In the category of surgeons practicing at more than one hospital during the reporting period, three Northwell cardiothoracic surgeons – the late Dr. Graver, Dr. Kalimi and Harold Fernandez, MD – earned a double asterisk for significantly better outcomes for isolated CABG, repair or replacement of heart valves (done in combination with or without CABG) for all performing hospitals combined.

“This is the ninth consecutive reporting period that the cardiothoracic team based at the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital has been recognized by the state for superior outcomes; a unique and fitting accomplishment for a truly exceptional team,” said Alan Hartman, MD, senior vice president and executive director of cardiothoracic services at Northwell Health. “We are truly raising the bar for cardiac care in the region. The newly released report also recognizes top cardiac performances achieved at Southside Hospital, those of individual cardiothoracic surgeons and reflects the passion of our cardiac teams across Northwell that deliver the best care for the patients and the communities we serve.”

