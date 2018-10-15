NYSAR Honors Capital District REALTOR® Marie Bettini as REALTOR® of the Year

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Association of REALTORS® honored Marie Bettini as the 2018 REALTOR® of the Year during the association’s recent Fall Business Meetings in Verona, NY.

She is the 61st recipient of the REALTOR® of the Year award, which recognizes outstanding service to the REALTOR® organization at the local, state and national levels, a strict adherence to the high principles of the National Association of REALTORS® Code of Ethics, a commitment to civic activity and business accomplishments.

Bettini has been a REALTOR® for the past 27 years – first launching her real estate career in Amsterdam before moving to Delmar. She joined the Greater Capital Association of REALTORS® 24 years ago and is a two-time past president of the organization, which is based in Albany.

As a REALTOR® for nearly 30 years, Bettini has witnessed many changes in the housing market. The most notable change, according to Bettini, is technology, which she said has helped REALTORS® do their job, but also impacted how vital consumers view REALTORS® during homebuying transactions.

“Technology allows me to stay in close contact with people and having that ability is a plus,” she said. “But it makes consumers feel that they’re the professionals, but the information they’re receiving doesn’t translate into knowledge of a market.

“Consumers need to rely on REALTORS® who understand the ins and outs of how the process works, and the nuisances that arise every step of the way in a transaction.”



The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 55,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

