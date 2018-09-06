NYSE Regulation: ING Financial Markets to Pay $5 Million to Settle Charges

New York Stock Exchange Regulation (“NYSE Regulation”) announced today
that ING Financial Markets LLC (“ING”) has agreed to pay $5 million to
settle charges for improperly handling “pre-released” American
Depository Receipts (“ADRs”).
This settlement stems from NYSE Regulation’s investigation into improper
conduct by ING’s securities lending desk from 2007 into 2015. A former
employee on ING’s securities lending desk also settled with NYSE
Regulation in connection with the investigation. The full settlement
agreements posted on the website of NYSE Regulation are available here
and here.
NYSE Regulation’s investigation was led by Senior Enforcement Counsels
Tony M. Frouge and Catherine E. Lifeso, Head of Enforcement, Adam J.
Wasserman, and was overseen by New York Stock Exchange Chief Regulatory
Officer Anthony J. Albanese. NYSE Regulation thanks the U.S. Securities
& Exchange Commission for its assistance.
