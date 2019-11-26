Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NYSE looks to allow capital raise through direct listings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:04am EST
A trader works on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said on Tuesday it had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to allow companies going public through a direct listing, instead of an initial public offering, to raise capital.

The move towards this new hybrid model comes after criticism by venture capital investors of the traditional IPO, which for decades has been the route to the public markets for companies such as Amazon.com, Apple and Microsoft.

"Will this displace the traditional IPO? No, but is it another pathway we are providing companies to come to the public markets and to have investors participate and (have) growth opportunities? Yes," NYSE Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer John Tuttle said in a telephone interview.

NYSE is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

A direct listing has so far differed from an IPO because it does not raise fresh funds; rather, it is a way for existing investors to monetize their shares.

The direct listing model also offers an opportunity to save significantly on investment banking fees and avoid restrictions on insider stock sales.

The method was pioneered last year by music streaming business Spotify Technology SA, with workplace messaging and communication platform Slack Technologies Inc earlier this year then also opting for a direct listing over an IPO.

Both Spotify and Slack had successful market debuts but their share prices have since struggled.

In this new direct model, all of the shares being offered by a company - so-called primary shares - are to be sold in the first trade to a variety of buyers. Stock owned by existing investors - referred to as secondary shares - can be sold throughout the first day of trading.

In October, venture capitalists and executives from more than 100 startups, including Airbnb Inc and Poshmark, gathered to bash traditional IPOs and promote direct stock exchange listings, Reuters reported.

At the October event, Bill Gurley, a partner at venture capital firm Benchmark Capital and one of the biggest proponents of direct listings, had complained investment banks have long been "fleecing" companies by pricing shares low so that they pop on their first trading day.

That pop benefits institutional clients who buy at the offer price and can flip their shares when they soar.

Critics have argued that one motivation for venture capital investors to push for the direct listing model is that it frees investors from lock-up agreements which are typical in an IPO and forbid exiting investors from selling shares for several months after a public listing.

By Joshua Franklin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -1.73% 22.13 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 0.54% 142.61 Delayed Quote.25.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aTrump says near deal with China, but U.S. also has eye on Hong Kong
RE
11:43aU.S.-China trade deal close, White House says, after negotiators speak by phone
RE
11:34aU.S.-China trade deal close, White House says, after negotiators speak by phone
RE
11:28aAbercrombie & Fitch trims forecast as Hollister, international business drag
RE
11:17aU.S. unveils procedure to shield telecom networks from national security threats
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11aOil gains, bolstered again by U.S.-China trade talks
RE
11:11aOil gains, bolstered again by U.S.-China trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group