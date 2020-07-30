Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NYSE-owner ICE says COVID-19 has complicated the M&A picture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and Chairman of NYSE, Jeffrey C. Sprecher speaks at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated merger and acquisition deal making, as social-distancing and restrictions on travel have made it harder for top executives to meet face-to-face, the head of Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Thursday.

"The COVID-19 environment has really created winners and losers in many spaces, including financial services," ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher said. "We've had a lot of inquiries from fintech-type companies that are worried about their future funding capabilities."

ICE, which bought the New York Stock Exchange in 2013, has grown from a small energy-trading business in 2000 to one of the world's biggest exchange operators, with a $51.6 billion market cap, largely through acquisitions.

The most recent high-profile deal it explored was a more than $30 billion takeover of online marketplace eBay Inc that ICE abandoned in February following investor backlash.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has quickly spread, leading to lockdowns around the world, forcing work-from-home mandates and limiting in-person meetings.

Those measures have made it harder for chief executive officers to meet, get to know each other, and determine if their businesses would be a good fit, Sprecher said on a call with analysts.

"We're in a great position if the right thing were to come along, but it's a complicated environment for M&A just due to the social distancing that's going on," he said.

The one area where there has been a pickup in M&A activity has been with smaller private equity-owned firms that are looking to sell themselves to larger companies with deep pockets, he said.

ICE, which runs equities and futures exchanges, as well as clearinghouses and data businesses, is looking for potential acquisitions that would accelerate initiatives it is already working on, though nothing has "moved the needle" so far, he added.

By John McCrank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 0.07% 54.59 Delayed Quote.51.01%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.80% 93.545 Delayed Quote.1.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pEXCLUSIVE : Exxon prepares spending, job cuts in last ditch move to save dividend
RE
12:42pPowell Says Fed Committed to Improving Workplace Diversity, Culture
DJ
12:41pUPS shares hit new high as pandemic drives healthcare, e-commerce shipments
RE
12:35pU.S. keen to ensure Russian pipeline does not threaten Europe, Pompeo says
RE
12:34pP&G forecasts higher profit as pandemic drives home cleaning spree
RE
12:33pU.S. keen to ensure Russian pipeline does not threaten Europe, Pompeo says
RE
12:29pEU sanctions Russian intelligence, N Korean, Chinese firms over alleged cyberattacks
RE
12:27pNYSE-owner ICE says COVID-19 has complicated the M&A picture
RE
12:21pBroad soybean trait portfolio puts weed control in growers' hands
PU
12:21pJULY 30, 2020 : Metals Creek Samples 11.8 g/t Gold at Careless Cove, Central Newfoundland Toronto, ...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4WEBUILD S.P.A. : COMMENTS FROM WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SALINI: "Astaldi merger essential to grow and seize the best..
5DANONE : DANONE : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Fell on Coronavirus Hit -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group