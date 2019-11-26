Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NYSE to permit capital raise as part of a company's direct listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 09:55am EST
A trader works on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said on Tuesday it had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to allow companies going public through a direct listing, instead of a traditional initial public offering, to raise capital.

"This represents the next step in the development of the direct listing, which the NYSE pioneered with Spotify in 2018 and Slack earlier this year," a NYSE spokeswoman said in a statement.

A direct listing has so far differed from an IPO because it does not raise fresh funds; rather it is a way for existing investors to monetize their shares.

The direct listing model also offers an opportunity to save significantly on investment banking fees and avoid restrictions on insider stock sales.

The method was pioneered last year by music streaming business Spotify Technology SA in 2018, with workplace messaging and communication platform Slack Technologies Inc earlier this year then also opting for a direct listing over an IPO.

Both Spotify and Slack had successful market debuts but their share prices have since struggled.

In October, venture capitalists and executives from more than 100 startups, including Airbnb Inc and Poshmark, gathered to bash traditional IPOs and promote direct stock exchange listings, Reuters reported.

By Joshua Franklin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHARE PLC -0.60% 30.3165 Delayed Quote.34.07%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.40% 22.53 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 0.74% 143.16 Delayed Quote.25.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aCanadian dollar sticks to narrow range as railway strike ends
RE
10:10aAbercrombie & Fitch trims forecast as Hollister, international business drag
RE
10:05aDollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips
RE
10:04aDollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips
RE
10:04aU.S. new home sales fall in October; September revised higher
RE
10:03aGerman gas industry targets 5 GW of power-to-gas capacity in five years
RE
10:03aNew York Fed Adds $92.7 Billion to Markets
DJ
09:55aNYSE to permit capital raise as part of a company's direct listing
RE
09:55aCanadian National Railway, union reach deal to end strike
RE
09:53aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Mihály Varga holds talks with Chinese Finance Minister
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5ENEL S.P.A. : ENEL S P A : Raises Earnings, Dividend Forecasts; Sets 2022 Targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group