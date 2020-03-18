Log in
NYSE to shift fully to e-trading from March 23 on coronavirus worries

03/18/2020 | 06:28pm EDT
A screen displays trading information over the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

Intercontinental Exchange Inc said the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily close the trading floors and move fully to electronic trading beginning Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption, it said on Wednesday.

The facilities to be closed include the equities and American options trading floors in New York and Arca options trading floor in San Francisco, Intecontinental said.

"Our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members," NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Arun Koyyur)

