NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business and IRI Launch New Sustainable Share Index™

Today, the NYU Stern School of Business Center
for Sustainable Business and IRI®
released the findings of a new U.S.-based study and established the Sustainable
Share Index™, an in-depth analysis of consumer purchases
of products that are marketed for their sustainable attributes. The
research finds that sustainability-marketed products are responsible for
more than half of the growth in consumer packaged goods (CPGs) since
2013.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005499/en/
The research conducted by Stern’s Center for Sustainable Business found
that sustainability-marketed products delivered 50.1% of market growth
from 2013-2018 while representing 16.6% of the CPG market in dollar
sales in 2018. To conduct the research, Stern’s Center for Sustainable
Business partnered with IRI,
which contributed its comprehensive point-of-sale data on U.S. consumer
purchases. The Center analyzed data from across 36 product categories,
representing approximately 40% of total CPG sales, excluding tobacco and
alcohol.
“Across industries, companies are beginning to recognize that
sustainable business is good business,” said Tensie
Whelan, professor at NYU Stern and founding director of Stern’s
Center for Sustainable Business. “Results from this research reinforce
the idea that embracing sustainability leads to better business results.
We are excited to launch the Sustainable Share Index and look forward to
continuing our research in the years to come.”
Additional findings include:
-
Across all categories, sustainability-marketed products delivered
$113.9B in sales in 2018; +29% vs. 2013 and are expected to grow to
$140.5B by 2023, based on an extrapolation of the analysis.
-
Products marketed as sustainable grew 5.6x faster than
conventionally-marketed products, and 3.3x faster than the CPG market.
-
In over 90% of individual product categories examined, the growth of
sustainability-marketed products outpaced total category growth.
-
Sustainability-marketed products account for 16.6% share of market ($)
in 2018, up from 14.3% in 2013.
-
Sustainable products have more than 20% category share in many food
categories, including natural cheese, salty snacks, and coffee.
“CPG companies should take notice—the benefits of sustainability cannot
be ignored,” said Randi
Kronthal-Sacco, senior scholar, Marketing and Corporate Outreach,
Stern’s Center for Sustainable Business, who led the research
initiative. “In fact, this groundbreaking research shows the significant
impact that sustainable products have on overall category growth.”
"IRI is pleased to partner with NYU Stern's Center for Sustainable
Business on this eye-opening study, and we're delighted to reveal the
results publicly at this year’s IRI
Growth Summit in Denver, where over 1,500 CPG and retail leaders
will convene," said Robert I. Tomei, president, Market and Shopper
Intelligence at IRI. "The results of this research show that sustainable
products play a key role in consumer decision-making and we know this is
particularly important to Millennials and Generation Z.”
About New York University Stern School of Business
New York University Stern School of Business, located in the heart of
Greenwich Village, is one of the nation’s premier management education
schools and research centers. NYU Stern, whose faculty includes four
Nobel Laureates in Economics, offers a broad portfolio of programs at
the graduate and undergraduate levels, all of them enriched by the
dynamism, energy and deep resources of one of the world’s business
capitals. Visit www.stern.nyu.edu and
follow NYU Stern on Twitter: @NYUStern.
About NYU Stern’s Center for Sustainable Business
The NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business (CSB) envisions a better
world through better business. The Center was founded on the principle
that sustainable business is good business; delivering better financial
results while protecting the planet and its people. CSB aims to help
current and future business leaders embrace proactive and innovative
mainstreaming of sustainability, resulting in competitive advantage and
resiliency for their companies as well as a positive impact for society.
Visit the Center’s website
and follow on Twitter: @NYUSternCSB.
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics, and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers, financial services, and media companies grow their
businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer
buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and
personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in
drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of
purchase, media, social, causal, and loyalty data, all integrated on an
on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the
personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients
around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant,
capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key
constituents, and deliver market-leading growth. For more information,
visit www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005499/en/